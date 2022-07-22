Spider-Man, is That You? Restaurant Staffer Saves Pizza Box With Cool Reflex

Working in the restaurant business is no easy task, but if you have some cool reflexes like Spider-Man, your job might be a tad bit easier. This seems to be the case for a worker at a restaurant whose footage is now doing the rounds on social media. An undated CCTV footage shared on Twitter on Tuesday shows a man carrying a huge stack of pizza boxes. As he carried the pile of pizza boxes and approached the counter, the top-most box of the tower fell off by a promotional pamphlet dangling from the ceiling. The young staffer gently tries to place the stack on the counter, but the top cardboard box falls off. But that is when the staffer’s spidey sense kicks in and he catches the box from his other hand on time, while safely putting down the rest of the boxes on the countertop.

Impressed by his own quick reflex response, the man pauses and looks at his hands. A few seconds later he makes the Spider Man hand gesture which he uses to deploy the webs in the movie. The CCTV footage has also reminded a few netizens of the iconic scene from the Tobey Maguire-starrer Spider-Man where he catches the food tray and manages to save all its items impressing Kristen Dunst.

The video has been viewed by 2.5 million Twitter users since it was shared earlier this week. Reacting to the video one user commented, “Me checking to see if I now have superpowers after doing something cool.”

me checking to see if I now have superpowers after doing something cool https://t.co/1iVsujq3aT — Jocelin Nunez (@jocelinnunez) July 21, 2022

Another user commented, “Ever since the multiverse there are gonna be Spideys everywhere.” The comment was made in reference to Marvel Studios recent movie Spider-Man No Way Home where Peter Parker and Doctor Strange end up creating a spell that opens their universe to those from other parallel universes.

Ever since the mutliverse there are gonna be spideys everywhere https://t.co/TMNEZJeeBP — Chris Rendon (@Whitespaceship) July 21, 2022

One fan reacted, “He had to make sure he wasn’t spidey.”

“Gotta double check every now and again,” read another comment.

Gotta double check every now and again 😂 https://t.co/Xok52SrnG1 — Medina (@DayummMedina) July 21, 2022

What are your thoughts on this viral video?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.