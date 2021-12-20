‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Got Desis Weave Web of Memes on Social Media

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ is the biggest and most talked about thing in the world right now. New York’s favourite friendly web-slinger’s latest movie, starring Tom Holland, Benedict Cumberbatch, Zendaya, and several other superstars has been breaking box-office records across the globe. Directed by Jon Watts, ‘No Way Home’ picks up after Peter Parker’s superhero identity is revealed to everyone, sending his world as well as those of his girlfriend MJ’s (Zendaya), Aunt May’s (Marisa Tomei), and best friend Ned’s (Jacob Batalon) into a spin. While Spider-Man has a worldwide fan-following, his popularity in India is immense. According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film’s box office figures since its release have managed to surpass that of ‘Sooryavanshi’ in the same number of days. While the box-office figures continue to rise, Indians have flooded social media with desi Spider-Man memes, which only proves their love for their favourite Marvel hero.

Have a look:

accidentally downloaded the desi version of #SpiderMan ffs pic.twitter.com/ekqhBfSyvZ— J7 (@lfcJ7_) December 18, 2021

Multiplex staff waiting for everyone to leave after an MCU movie pic.twitter.com/QvoYDZ4Qay— Sanzzz (@_thatmemergirl) December 18, 2021

LOL, a Desi Spiderman movie would be titled: "Spiderman: No You Can Not Leave Home." https://t.co/Ty3X1nCG1I— The Muslim Swiftie (@TheNizAhmed) December 18, 2021

Spiderman: No way Home has been received very well by fans and critics alike. The film packs in a good set of action, comedy, romance along with some great actors and also a few past “familiar" faces in the Spideyverse such as villains from the universes of other Spider-Men, including Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin, Jamie Foxx’s Electro and Alfred Molina’s Doctor Otto Octavius.

