Spider-Man Scene for Which Tobey Maguire Did 156 Takes to Perfect

It’s easy to overlook the fact that actors are also susceptible to making mistakes. We don’t typically notice the errors they make or the sentences they stutter because of the wizardry of editing. In fact, one of the key reasons why outtakes, gag reels, and bloopers are so popular, besides being funny, is because they allow us to see performers as humans. There are indeed a lot of takes that end up on the chopping block when you have to pull off a tough stunt in precisely the correct way. The same was the case with Tobey Maguire in the first Spider-Man movie.

Of course, the film had some incredible special effects and CGI, but there was one sequence in particular that left audiences speechless, and none of it was phoney! Remember that legendary Spider-Man sequence in which Maguire’s Peter Parker is transitioning to his new abilities and grabs Mary-Jane Watson (Kirsten Dunst) mid-fall in the centre of the canteen?

Mary Jane stumbles on some spilt juice during the sequence, and she’s going to tumble to the floor with her meal all over her face. But fortunately, Peter’s Spidey senses are activated, and he holds the damsel as well as all of the stuff on her tray in one fell swoop. He makes it appear to be absolutely smooth, yet this is far from the case.

Many people assumed that the food catching moment was CGI. However, the film’s Special effects artist John Dykstra noted in the DVD commentary that this scene was created without the use of CGI, and Maguire genuinely caught the tray with all of the food on it. Director Sam Raimi had to fight Sony to retain the sequence in the film because Sony wanted to cut it owing to the time-consuming nature of the shooting. The one sequence, which lasted 16 hours, was filmed 156 times until Maguire caught all of the food perfectly.

