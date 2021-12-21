Spider-Man Tom Holland Meets Little Superhero Who Saved His Sister From Dog Attack

Tom Holland may be playing a superhero in Spider-Man: No Way Home but he, Zendaya, and the rest of the movie’s cast spent an incredible day on set with a real-life superhero. Seven-year-old Bridger Walker, from Cheyenne, Wyoming became an internet sensation after word got out that he risked his life to defend his younger sister from a dog attack in 2020. The child rushed to his younger sister's rescue by leaping in front of a German Shepherd, which eventually led to him requiring 90 stitches on his face. While other Avengers stars such as Chris Evans, Brie Larson, Mark Ruffalo have approached the ardent Marvel fan to express their admiration, Spider-Man made good on his promise to meet Bridger in person.

The British actor made time out of his hectic schedule to meet Bridger and pose in his superhero costume for pictures. He also demonstrated the small hero tricks behind striking Spidey's trademark three-point pose while taking his young disciple on a real acrobatic swing over the film set. Bridger got to be tied to Holland and web-sling through the air and get an experience of what it’s like truly “hanging” with Spider-Man.

Have a look at the video of their meeting here:

“Then bend this leg, really bend it,” Holland can be heard on the video instructing the young boy.“I can’t tell you guys apart … the Spider-Men,” Zendaya chimed in, encouragingly.

Bridger's father, Robert, expressed gratitude to everyone who helped his son meet one of his heroes.He took to instagram to express the same:

He penned, "They don't just act the part of friendly neighborhood heroes - that's what they truly are.”

The Walker family's guide for the day was Holland's brother, Harry Holland, who was lauded by the father as "such a gentleman” for helping to bring the Spider-Man enchantment to life. While he labelled the Holland boys as the most gracious men in Hollywood, he also narrated an incident wherein Zendaya approached his teenage daughter and told her how much she loved her nails.

Robert’s post continued. “I don’t know if she will ever know how much that simple act means to me — to see my sweet daughter light up with self-confidence and joy.”

