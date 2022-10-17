Spiderman in India? Video of Man Climbing The Ceiling of a Train is Going Viral

Who knew Spiderman would one day make a surprise appearance in Indian Railways? Confused? You need to watch this latest viral video to understand what we are talking about. In the clip shared on Twitter, a few passengers can be seen sleeping on the floor of a train. A man, trying to make his way through, grabs onto handholds attached to the ceiling and swings over the passenger. He uses the headrest of the seats to stabilize himself before continuing his way.

Check out the clip here:

Social media users are amazed by this new method of getting around on the train. Some were confused about whether this guy was Spiderman, or his actions resembled Tarzan more. Whatever the case, he did deserve the hype for this ingenious method without disturbing fellow passengers. However, a few people had other versions of Spiderman to compare to this. Several users shared clips of their own. “But deep down we all know No one beats this,” a user wrote, sharing a clip of Rakhi Sawant dancing in a Spiderman costume.

But deep down we all know Noone beat this. pic.twitter.com/TlWLTtdvhs — Siddhartha Patel 🔥 (@Siddhu__94) October 13, 2022

Another comment read, “Aise kayi chhupe hue spiderman hamare aas paas ghoomate honge (There must be many such hidden spidermen roaming around us).”

😁ऐसे कई छुपे हुए स्पाइडरमैन हमारे आस पास घूमते होंगे — PAWAN KUMAR (@__Pawankumar) October 13, 2022

Meanwhile, the video reminded a user of the experience of travelling in trains during the festive season rush. They commented, “Deepawali ki chuttiyo me train ka aisa hi haal hone wala hai (A similar condition of train is going to happen during Diwali holidays).”

bhai deepawali ki chuttiyo me train ka aisa hi haal hone wala hai — tejasvi singh (@tejasvvisingh) October 13, 2022

The reply section to the tweet soon turned into a meme fest. Users had suggestions for what could be the name for this edition of Spiderman adventures. From “Spiderman: No room available” to “Spiderman: Traincoming”, the ideas were leaving Twitter in splits.

But ‘spiderman’ is not the only one who caught the internet’s attention in the video. The end of the clip featured a woman looking over at the man swinging around and smiling. Twitter users are sure that she can feature as Peter Parker’s aunt May. Whether Twitter users agree with that or not, this Spiderman in Indian Railways is sure to put a smile on social media users’ faces.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here