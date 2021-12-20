Bobby Deol Trumped Spiderman to Save Lives and we Never Knew Till Now

What is the connection between Bobby Deol and Spiderman? Our first thought would be ‘nothing’ but that’s not true. As the webbed superhero continues to spin magic with the latest installment ‘Spiderman: No Way Home’, a recent clip that has gone viral is proof that much before Tom Holland’s Spiderman helped people from all things bad and evil, ‘Lord Bobby’ was doing it all as a doctor in a similar fashion. So how did he exactly manage it?

As the clip opens, it shows two doctors entering a hospital floor and as they are talking, their faces are revealed. One is ‘Lord Bobby’ himself while the other doctor is played by Mohnish Behl. The two share a conversation about Bobby’s prowess as a doctor. “No, but really, samajh mein nahi aata tu karta kaise hai. Jaise koi insaan building se gir raha ho, aur tu achanak uski jaan bacha le, Spiderman ki tarah!" (I wonder how you do this, my friend. It is like someone is falling off a building and you suddenly come to their rescue, like Spiderman).

Lord Bobby being ever the most humblest, assures him he does nothing like that. He goes on to explain, “Max, I don’t do anything by myself, and neither am I Spiderman, dude! You know I love life and when in pain, people give up the hope to live. And I just give them back what they have lost, Hope."

His friend Max is left ‘impressed’, and so are we!

Check out the clip:

You don't have to be Spiderman to be a superhero pic.twitter.com/Ag0ZTsuen4— Bobbywood (@Bobbywood_) December 19, 2021

Lord Bobby’s generosity did not fail to touch his fans all over the internet. Check out some of the replies:

Is there anything in the world our bobby can't do? "No" 🔥🙏 https://t.co/84j3IKzkqE — عبدالکریم (@RecklessSinner_) December 19, 2021

I know it was already fantastic but No Way Home would have been so much better if it had Bobby— Fatema Danyal (@fatema_danyal) December 19, 2021

Spiderman ko Bobby bhai kacha jaba jaaway— Okash Khawaja (@binarydebt) December 19, 2021

Lord Bobby-The real Superhero— ♏αnthαn #99Songs 😷 (@Manthansinh_) December 19, 2021

How has Bobby done a scene for literally every situation 😭😭😭 https://t.co/Tc1dYpcrf7— Sana (@sanaafsal) December 19, 2021

Bobbywood > Spider verse https://t.co/Kk7b6oL9UM— Hrithik Roshan Fan (@iHrithiksSniper) December 19, 2021

Dukh dard mein log jeene ki umeed kho dete hain, aur main unhein wahi deta hoon jo woh kho chuke hain- Umeed. Baba Bobby Ki Jai Ho.🙏 https://t.co/MiU3fUYMMW— Ansuman Rath 🇮🇳 (@_AnsumanRath) December 19, 2021

So a little digging would reveal this scene is from the Bobby Deol- Kangana Ranaut starrer ‘Vaada Raha… I Promise’, which released in 2009.

This is not the only instance when ‘Lord Bobby’ has given hope and helped those who needed it the most. When a couple months ago a global social media outage affected Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram, ‘Lord Bobby’ from Soldier worked hard to restore everyone’s social media accounts, ‘Bobbywood’, a Twitter handle that is aiming for world domination for Bobby Deol said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.