'Spiders Are Wonderful!': David Attenborough's Quiz Session with UK Royal Children Goes Viral

English broadcaster and natural historian Sir David Attenborough recently interacted with the children of the royal family. The video was shared by the Instagram handle of Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton — Kensington Royal.

In the video, we can see their children Princes George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis asking questions to the celebrated historian.

The video was posted with the caption, “Ask David Attenborough. We've got some questions for you, @DavidAttenborough.”

The eldest sibling Prince George asked the first question, “What animals do you think will become extinct next?” Answering his question, Sir David said that he hopes that no more animals get extinct now. He gives a detailed answer saying that there are a lot of things which can be done to protect wildlife.

Posing the next question, Princess Charlotte said that she likes spiders and asked if David Attenborough likes them too. The legendary historian gets excited hearing Charlotte’s question and says that he loves spiders and he is glad she likes them too.

He goes on to explain that people are perhaps afraid of spiders because the number of legs they have allows them to move in any direction. “You can never be quite sure which way the spider is going to go,” he said.

The youngest sibling two-year-old Prince Louis asked David Attenborough to name the animals he likes. He answered, “I like monkeys best because they are such fun.” He also cautioned Prince Louis that one cannot have monkeys sitting around in the home.

The video interaction has received more than 64 lakh views and over 22,000 comments since it was posted on Instagram on October 4.

One commenter said, “This was the sweetest, cutest and most wonderful video!” Another person said that she is proud to be British and has faith in the future of Britain, looking at these children.