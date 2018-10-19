English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Spiders, Man: Lake Gets Caught in Kilometer-Large Web; Scary Pics Included
Draped over roadside bushes, fences and small trees, the webs have a combined length of about 1,000 metres (1,100 yards).
On the shores of Lake Vistonida, the spiders roam large and free (Image: Twitter/@DebbyDonnelly)
Lake Vistonida in northern Greece has become an arachnophobe's worst nightmare after it was cloaked recently by massive webs spun by hundreds of thousands of small spiders.
Biologists say the recent phenomenon, though rare, is not unheard of and is caused by unseasonally warm weather prompting an increase in the local population of mosquitoes and gnats.
"It's caused by an overpopulation of spiders...there is an abundance of food available," local environmental park biologist Euterpe Patetsini told Alpha TV. "Weather conditions are ideal for them to multiply," she said.
The spiders are from the genus Tetragnatha, known as stretch spiders due to their elongated bodies. They are known to build webs near watery habitats, with some species even said to be able to walk on water.
A similar case was noted in the western Greek coastal town of Aetoliko last month. The webs are expected to recede as temperatures drop and heavier rainfall sets in.
Phenomenal 1000-metre-long #Spider Web covers Northern #Greece’s Vistonida Lake · Greek City Times https://t.co/CdkxgxZNdl 🕷🕸 pic.twitter.com/wlgAIFpQjt— Debborah Donnelly (@DebbyDonnelly) October 18, 2018
A 1,000-meter-long spider web covers the road along Lake Vistonida, near Xanthi, in northern Greece. pic.twitter.com/RaS3l4qCxY— never forget that you are the owner of your own de (@latinouluis) October 19, 2018
