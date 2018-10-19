GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Spiders, Man: Lake Gets Caught in Kilometer-Large Web; Scary Pics Included

Draped over roadside bushes, fences and small trees, the webs have a combined length of about 1,000 metres (1,100 yards).

News18.com

Updated:October 19, 2018, 2:48 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Spiders, Man: Lake Gets Caught in Kilometer-Large Web; Scary Pics Included
On the shores of Lake Vistonida, the spiders roam large and free (Image: Twitter/@DebbyDonnelly)
Loading...
Lake Vistonida in northern Greece has become an arachnophobe's worst nightmare after it was cloaked recently by massive webs spun by hundreds of thousands of small spiders.

Biologists say the recent phenomenon, though rare, is not unheard of and is caused by unseasonally warm weather prompting an increase in the local population of mosquitoes and gnats.

"It's caused by an overpopulation of spiders...there is an abundance of food available," local environmental park biologist Euterpe Patetsini told Alpha TV. "Weather conditions are ideal for them to multiply," she said.

Draped over roadside bushes, fences and small trees, the webs have a combined length of about 1,000 metres (1,100 yards).







The spiders are from the genus Tetragnatha, known as stretch spiders due to their elongated bodies. They are known to build webs near watery habitats, with some species even said to be able to walk on water.

A similar case was noted in the western Greek coastal town of Aetoliko last month. The webs are expected to recede as temperatures drop and heavier rainfall sets in.

(With AFP Relaxnews inputs)
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...