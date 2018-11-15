GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
3-min read

'Not Yet': American Director Spike Lee Responds After Seeing His Name in Stan Lee Obituary

Oh dear.

News18.com

Updated:November 15, 2018, 11:55 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
'Not Yet': American Director Spike Lee Responds After Seeing His Name in Stan Lee Obituary
Image credits: @Ohheykenny / Twitter
Loading...
Remember when a news outlet goofed up and published Apple Chief Steve Jobs' obituary, three years before his actual death?

Newspapers and media houses always have extensive obituaries ready beforehand because they want to avoid tracking down events of a public figure's life at the moment of their demise.

But no one likes reading front page headline about their death while they are still alive, right? American film director Spike Lee recently got the dubious honour of reading the news of his demise, following celebrated comic book writer Stan Lee's departure on Monday.

With their heart in the right place, The Gisborne Herald, a newspaper in New Zealand, mistakenly paid tribute to Spike Lee - The BlacKkKlansman director.

spike lee instagram

Image credits: @officialspikelee

"Characters first, superheroes next: Spike Lee Dies at 95," the headline read alongside a photo of Stan.



The gaffe was enough to catch the social media's eye as the good people on Twitter shared the newspaper photo in disbelief.






















Spike Lee, who is alive and kicking, took the sad news in his stride and reacted to it in good humour.

“God Bless Stan Lee. Me? Not Yet. And Dat’s Da “I’m Still A Live, And Strivin’” Truth, Ruth. YA-DIG? SHO-NUFF,” the director wrote on his Instagram page.



Responding to the gaffe, Gisborne Herald editor Jeremy Muir told Stuff that the mistake was "really embarrassing."

"People are having a bit of fun with it. That's fine. It's just really embarrassing. It's a human mistake," Muir said.

It's worth pointing out that before Stan 'the man' transformed into one of the most iconic and loved comic book creators in the industry, the Marvel chief worked for a newspaper where he helped write obituaries for celebrities who were nearing their end.

Making an appearance on American host and comedian Conan O'Brien's show back in 1996, Lee gave insights into his job as a paid writer of obituaries.

"When a celebrity dies, about 15 minutes later, the newspaper comes out and there are about three pages of write-ups about them, and you wonder how did they write it that fast? It’s all there in advance," Lee revealed, 22 years ago.

And true to his dark sense of humour, the genius said that he wished his obituary would not be a small write up, adding that it's how he would know he had "finally made it". Although he doesn't want to see it soon, he chuckled.

"I’d love to think my obituary is on file somewhere. Then I’d know I made it. I don’t want to see it too soon, but that’s how I’d know I made it,” Lee said jokingly.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...