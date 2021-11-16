Spiky Cucumber Found in Odisha Village Has Reminded This Farmer of Coronavirus

A vegetable that looks like the Covid-19 virus has been found at Saraguda village of Nabarangapur district in Odisha. Local farmers claimed that this cucumber looks like the visual representation of the coronavirus. This created curiosity amongst the locals. Saraguda village is under Dabugaon police limits of the Nabarangapur district. Since scientists had shown how the virus that spreads Covid-19 looks like a fuzzball with spikes, this strangely-shaped vegetable was hailed as the Covid virus-like cucumber. It was found in the farming land of Chandra Pujari of Saraguda village. Rabi Kiran, a native of Jhariguda village, noticed it while he went for some personal works to Saraguda village. He said, “I shared it on social media and it went viral. People are surprised and curious to see this unusual cucumber with spikes on its surface similar to the coronavirus."

Rashikant Sahu, additional agriculture officer, said, “It may not be a disease. Either there is some problem in seeds or it became unusual due to weather conditions."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.