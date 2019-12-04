Spine-chilling Video of Mountaineers Scaling Steep Cliff Leaves Internet Gasping for Air

Trekking in hilly terrain is always a thrilling and exciting experience. The adventure of climbing and reaching the cliff of mountains gets the adrenaline running.

But, recently, a video of mountaineers scaling the cliff of a very steep mountain has given the social media users the ultimate chills -- in the comfort of their homes, offices, and even colleges.

The one-minute video was shared on Twitter by the user The Unexplained.

The caption of the now-viral video read, "Difference in weather between two parts of the mountain." The caption suggested that the mountaineers were experiencing different weather conditions as they climbed the mountain.

The video showed a couple of mountaineers precariously climbing the narrow mountain cliff, keeping their feet firmly to avoid from falling. They were seen using the support of their hands and clawing on the uneven slopes of the mountain to inch forward.

Mountaineers were sporting helmets and their legs secured with ropes as part of safety gear.

The video also showed the beauty of nature as on one side of the mountain was clouded with poor visibility and the other side exhibited a clear sky with green patches visible down the valley.

Watch the video here:

Difference in weather between two parts of the mountain pic.twitter.com/ojetlpUdod — The Unexplained (@Unexplained) December 2, 2019

The video has been viewed over 1 lakh 79 thousand times. It has garnered over 5,500 likes and the post is flooded with people reacting to the spine-chilling video.

A number of users reacted calling the video was "amazing", while a few were in “fear” and "anxiety" watching it.

Here's how others reacted:

