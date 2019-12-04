Spinner Ashwin Had the Most Desi Response to Fugitive Nithyananda Founding 'Kailaasa' Nation
Indian ace spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, known for his online humour and occasional banter, came up with a simple question as 'Kailaasa' made headlines across.
File image of Ashwin (AFP) and rape-accused fugitive Nithyananda.
Indians and visas usually don't go hand in hand. Ask a fellow Indian to plan a videshi trip and they will immediately hit you back with a tough question -- "visa milega? (will we get the visa?)"
That was, perhaps, one of the first thoughts that came across Indian ace spinner Ravichandran Ashwin's mind when he, along with the nation, learned about the rape-accused fugitive and "godman" Nithyananda's nation called 'Kailaasa'.
If you have been away from the Internet in the past 24 hours, Nithyananda, who is on the run, has founded a new "nation" naming it 'Kailaasa', complete with a passport.
Describing it as the greatest Hindu nation on earth, Nithyananda has also launched a website -- kailaasa.org (currently down) to give a sneak peek of his "nation".
"What is the procedure to get visa?? Or is it on arrival? ♂️ #Kailaasa," Ashwin tweeted.
What is the procedure to get visa?? Or is it on arrival? ♂️ #Kailaasa
— Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) December 4, 2019
Indian Twitterati were prompt in responding to Ashwin's sarcastic query with more sarcasm. Some went ahead and made references to Nithyananda's controversial satsangs from the past, where he had dismissed physicist Albert Einstein’s theory of special relativity. Remember E ≠ yummmmmmceee^2?
It is HIM processing the visa, to HIS country, through HIM you make an application to HIM, & HE will get your paperwork done by HIM.
— Ali Bakrolwala (@Bakrolwala) December 4, 2019
Me approving my woan visa in my woan country is Me not immigration, it is I-me-gration.
— Danish Sait (@DanishSait) December 4, 2019
Dual citizenship is not a thing in India.
— Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) December 4, 2019
Watch 10 nithyananda videos for days
— Ramesh Ramalingam (@R_Ramesh) December 4, 2019
He is a better spinner than you. :-)— MentalStabilitix (@Cartoonist_JB) December 4, 2019
Getting in is easy . No getting out though— Srinivas singer (@singersrinivas) December 4, 2019
It's yummmmmmmmmmc square— आलू, मालू का हमदर्द (@acchajiofficial) December 4, 2019
You gotcha board special vedic flight powered by Eee = EmmmCeee.
*Visa on arrival
— Saqlain Quadri (@ImSaqlainQuadri) December 4, 2019
According to his website, "Kailaasa is a nation without borders created by dispossessed Hindus around the world who lost the right to practice Hinduism authentically in their own countries." The country also has its own "passport" and Nithyananda has already released a sample of it online.
The "new nation" also offers a temple-based ecosystem, yoga, meditation, universal free health care, free education, free food, among others.
Nithyananda has been arrested and charge-sheeted in two separate cases of rape. The controversial "godman" has also been accused of alleged abuse of girls at his ashram near Ahmedabad. He is also wanted by Gujarat Police for a case of kidnapping and wrongful confinement of children.
