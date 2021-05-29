Spiral Drawings Found in Thar Desert Might Just be The Largest Ever Made by Humans

Researchers have found what may be known as the largest set of geoglyphs in the entire world. Geoglyphs are huge handmade depictions and patterns that are built upon or carved into the ground. Their true appearance can only be seen from far above. The recently discovered mysterious old drawings carved by humans are the first ones to be reported from the Indian subcontinent. They are found to be hidden in the vast, arid expanses of Thar desert that cover almost 100, 000 square metres of land, dwarfing other individual geoglyphs like those in the Nazca desert in southern Peru.

The huge motifs were discovered by Carlo and his son Yohann Oetheimer, who are independent researchers based in Luriecq, France. Carlo had scoured the images of the Thar desert on Google Earth and identified eight sites with possible geoglyphs. In December 2016, they flew a drone over the possible sites and conducted a field study. They then found that only two of them appeared to be geoglyphs.

The enigmatic lines were found near Boha village that adds up to a total distance of about 30 miles. The largest geoglyph in the cluster is named Boha 1. It is an asymmetric spiral line that measures around 7.5 miles. It lies adjacent to another multi-patterned geoglyph which is named Boha 2.

Amongst all known geoglyphs of historical relevance, the graphical formations in the Thar Desert appear to stand alone. According to the researchers, these newly discovered geometric figures are of such immense scale, they were likely never able to be glimpsed by those who made them. Meanwhile, the purpose behind making them has not been known yet, says a new study in the journal Archaeological Research in Asia.

The Nazca Lines are perhaps the most recognisable geoglyphs that contain dozens of different figures, encompassing a larger area than the Boha ones. But according to the father-and-son team, not one line in Nazca is half as long as spotted in Boha 1 and 2.

