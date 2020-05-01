'Spirit of India': PM Modi Praises Doctor who Returned Home after 20 Days of Service





In this global crisis, doctors, nurses and other medical professionals have shouldered the battle.

One such frontline warrior returned home to a warm welcome. She had been in the intensive care unit department of a hospital treating COVID-19 patients.

The doctor got to return home after 20 days of continuous service. Upon her return, her family and colony neighbours sprinkled flowers on her. In a video posted online, children can be seen standing with hand-drawn messages of solidarity as the doctor tears up because of the gesture.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi retweeted the video on his official Twitter account. He wrote, “Moments like this fill the heart with happiness. This is the spirit of India. We will courageously fight COVID-19. We will remain eternally proud of those working on the frontline”.

We will remain eternally proud of those working on the frontline.

Minister of Railways and Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal also posted the video on his social media handle. He wrote, “A fitting welcome for a corona warrior”.

Minister of Railways and Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal also posted the video on his social media handle. He wrote, "A fitting welcome for a corona warrior".

Earlier this day, PM Modi had wished for a speedy recovery of Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, who tested positive for COVID-19 on April 30 (Thursday). Modi tweeted both in Russian and English.

My best wishes to Russian PM Mishustin for early recovery and good health. We stand with our close friend Russia in efforts to defeat the COVID-19 pandemic. @GovernmentRF — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 1, 2020

