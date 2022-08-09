Spirit of Mumbai: Man Saves Dog on Railway Track as Train Approaches

Mumbai is a city of many spirits, with many different faces. The Mumbai local is a melting pot of stories, as people from different social backgrounds come together with one sole objective at their core: survival. Humanity, however, shows itself where it might be least expected, and with the least hope of any kind of reward. In a video, shared on Instagram by a page called Mumbai Meri Jaan, such an act of dauntless kindness was seen. The clip is credited to one Nikhil Lokhande.

In the clip, a dog can be seen coming onto the railway tracks while a train approaches. The driver of the train seemed to have already spotted the dog and slowed down somewhat, but not before a man gets onto the tracks to pull the dog out of harm’s way. Many onlookers watched as the man took the dog off the tracks and put it on the platform. One of the people on the platform gives the man his hand and he climbs onto the platform himself. The train then passes by uneventfully, fortunately.

A number of commenters on Instagram suggested that the incident took place at Nallasapora, which falls within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

“Respect to the guy who saved the dog and to the motor men as well.. very brave guy who saved the Dog,” an Instagram user commented. Another requested that the man be tagged on the post. “Plz tag him guys and give him this much credit what he deserves 🙌,” they wrote.

Recently, in another instance of bravery, the sharp presence of mind and quick thinking of a woman helped avert a major train accident in the Etah district of Uttar Pradesh. The 58-year-old woman noticed a crack on the track and signaled the train to stop using her red colour saree, Times of India reported. The incident took place near Nagla Guleriya which comes under the Awagarh police station in Etah district. Reportedly, the woman, Omwati, was out working in fields on Thursday when she spotted the damaged part of the rail track at around 8 am. The crack was noticed near pole number 33/78 which was near Omwati’s house. Having been living near the railway line, Omwati knew that the Etah-Tundla passenger train would be soon passing through the damaged track.

