'Spirited': Young Brothers Run Eatery After Father’s Death in Amritsar, Video Goes Viral

Following their father’s footsteps after his death, two young brothers from Amritsar took charge of their family restaurant and displayed sheer courage and determination to never lose hope. The touching story came to light via a video shared by a Twitter user named Amarjit Singh. According to the video, 17-year-old Jashandeep Singh and his younger brother Anshdeep Singh, 11, now run the Top Grill restaurant in Amritsar, Punjab after their father, who opened the eatery, died last year.

loved the courage & their spirit. Give them a go on your next Amritsar trip🙏🙏@rockyandmayur pic.twitter.com/We8RH8z4Rs— amarjit singh (@aj_straightup) February 2, 2022

The video that has been going viral on Instagram opens with the brothers preparing pizzas and sandwiches in their restaurant while narrating their inspiring story. The elder brother Jashandeep tells that he and his brother have been handling the business together since their father left them on December 26. Jashandeep further says that they decided to take up the responsibilities of their family as they faced financial difficulties following their father’s untimely demise.

While explaining the problems pertaining to the restaurant, Jashandeep says that most of their income from the restaurant gets exhausted in buying the ingredients and in managing the business. However, Jashandeep admiringly recalls his father as saying that “one should never lose hope and face all hardships in life with high spirit.”

Jashandeep even takes inspiration from Sikh guru Sri Guru Gobind Singh and emphasizes the need to provide for oneself rather than seek help from others.

While urging the viewers to pay a visit to their restaurant, Jashandeep assures that the food they serve is hygienic and that they keep everything clean. Meanwhile, the other little owner of the restaurant advertises their business and apprises the viewers of all the dishes that they serve.

In the end, the creator of the video familiarizes the viewers with some more issues that the brothers have been facing. Amarjit Singh says in the video that the duo have been operating the restaurant on rented property and had opened it only three months back. Amarjit further claims that the duo live in a village 25 kms from their restaurant and daily hop on to their bike to reach there.

