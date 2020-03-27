BUZZ

1-MIN READ

Spiritual Leader Dalai Lama Contributes Rs 15 Lakh to Help Fight Coronavirus Pandemic

File photo of Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama. (Image: PTI)

File photo of Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama. (Image: PTI)

In a letter to Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Thursday, the Nobel Peace laureate expressed his support in his efforts to control the growing threat of the coronavirus, which has spread across the world and has even broken out in this state.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: March 27, 2020, 9:20 AM IST
Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama has contributed Rs 15 lakh to the Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister's Relief Fund to contain the coronavirus, saying he has an affinity with this state that has been his home for 60 years.

In a letter to Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Thursday, the Nobel Peace laureate expressed his support in his efforts to control the growing threat of the coronavirus, which has spread across the world and has even broken out in this state.

"Since Himachal Pradesh has been my home for almost 60 years, I naturally feel an affinity for its people. Therefore, as a token of respect and sympathy, I am making a donation from the Gaden Phodrang Trust of the Dalai Lama to the Chief Minister's Fund in order to contribute to providing essential supplies like food and medicine for the poor and needy members of the community," he wrote in the letter.

His Holiness concluded by expressing confidence that the steps being taken by the Central government, under the Prime Minister's firm leadership, will be effective in containing the spread of the virus.

The Tibetan administration-in-exile is based in Dharamsala town.

