Spitting in 'Posh' Delhi Areas like Khan Market Can Cost You Rs 1,000 in Fine Due to Covid-19

Spitting at public places will now attract an on-the-spot fine of Rs 1,000 or punishment under provisions of law, for violators visiting the national capital's posh markets like Connaught Place, Khan Market, Gole market and Sarojini Nagar Market. It will be a part of a phase-wise anti spitting drive launched by New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Thursday.

To contain the spread of COVID-19 and maintain public hygiene, the NDMC launched the intensive anti-spitting drive in Connaught Place, the heart of the national capital.

The first phase drive will cover the Connaught Place, Khan Market, Gole market, Sarojini Nagar Market, Bengali Market, Janpath and other prominent market areas, and in the second phase by mid July the drive will cover the parks, gardens and other public places to fine the violators.

The NDMC has engaged a special squad of 10 civil wardens to keep a track of people indulging in spitting and polluting the vicinity.

People found in such activities will be fined Rs 1,000 as per a notification earlier issued by the NDMC. "Apart from the fine or challaning, these civic wardens will also spread awareness and educate the public about the ill effects of spitting and urinating in public places," the NDMC said in a statement.

These civic wardens will perform their duty in a unique uniform marked with NDMC logo and carry a POS (Point of Sale) machine for on-the-spot challaning. The POS Machine also has the option of e-payment, if any violators have no such money in cash to pay the fine. If the violator has no money to pay the fine, the statement said, they will be produced before the special municipal magistrate for action as per the provisions of the law.

Earlier, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had also issued directives for Covid-19 management, asking municipal bodies to make spitting "punishable with a fine under Section 51(b) of the Disaster Management Act", prohibiting the use and spitting of smokeless tobacco in public places to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.