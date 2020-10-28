Splurging $30 Million on Book to Being Arrested, 5 Facts About Bill Gates You Probably Didn't Know

Bill Gates is a known name in the world today as the co-founder of tech giant Microsoft. It takes nothing less than a genius to rise from humble beginnings, create and retain a spot in the league of most successful entrepreneurs in the world today.

The college dropout went to code his way into peoples’ homes by giving them and the world an easy to understand computer operating system and revolutionise the personal computing industry.

William Henry Gates III was born on October 28, 1955 in Seattle, Washington.

He was a bright student from an early age and wrote his first software program when he was just 13 years old. An early interest in technology and computer programming sparked his vision to co-found Microsoft with buddy Paul Allen in 1975. Since then, Bill Gates not only grew into a global personality but also the best-known entrepreneurs in the world.

Most of us know that he’s the richest man in the world. He co-founded one of the most successful computer technology firms of all time and has a generous pocket and now works for The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. On his 65th birthday, we look at some of his lesser known facts about the tech tycoon:

As a young teen at the Lakeside Prep School in Seattle, Gates went on to write his first computer program on a General Electric computer. It was a version of the tic-tac-toe game, where one could play against the machine.

Bill Gates has a voracious appetite for books and is a known bookworm. During his teenage years he read the entire World Book Encyclopedia series. In one of his known splurges, Gates in a 1994 auction shelled out a whopping $30.8 million to acquire a book called Codex Leicester, a collection of writings by Leonardo da Vinci. His purchase of the book is among the most expensive books ever sold.

Gates was known as a tough taskmaster. At Microsoft, he used to memorise the employees driving plates (vehicle registration number plates) to keep a tab on their work timings. He eventually gave up that habit at Microsoft as the company grew to a reasonable size.

Gates enrolled at Harvard University in 1973 but exited midway to pursue his interest at Microsoft with partner and co-founder Paul Allen. Their first product was a software program called BASIC. 32-years after he dropped out, Gates was awarded with an honorary degree by the prestigious university in 2007.

On December 13, 1977, Gates was arrested twice on the charges of reckless driving. The first one occurred in his hometown of Bellevue, Washington where he allegedly missed a suburban stop sign. The second time too on similar charges in New Mexico, where he was speeding his Porsche and overran a stop sign and driving without a license.