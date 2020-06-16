Spongebob May Not Be Straight, Say Nickelodeon Creators on Pride Month

The month of June is observed as the Pride month. June was chosen as the pride month to commemorate the Stonewall riots that took place in June 1969.

It is during this month a variety of events and parades are held across the globe to create and raise awareness about the kind of impact that the people belonging to LGBTQ+ community have in the world.

As a part of marking the month popular cartoon channel, Nickelodeon took to Twitter to share the images of LGBTQ+ characters that are famous. One of the three images is of the much-loved cartoon Spongebob.

In the image, Spongebob, who is usually yellow coloured and wears brown shorts is shown in Pride colours.

According to a report published in The New York Post, fans of the show had suspected that Spongebob was gay. Apparently in an episode aired in the year 2002 titled “Rock-a-Bye Bivalve,” he and his best friend Patrick adopt an abandoned scallop like a married couple.

However, the report also reveals an interesting fact which is that creator of Spongebob Stephen Hillenburg had always maintained that the character is an asexual and is not gay.





The other two images that have been shared by the channel are that of Korra from The Legend of Korra, who is said to be a bisexual, and transgender actor Michael D. Cohen from Henry Danger.

Tweeting the images, Nickelodeon wrote, "Celebrating #Pride with the LGBTQ+ community and their allies this month and every month".