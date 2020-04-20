BUZZ

1-MIN READ

Spooky Much? TikTok Dance Clip of 'Home-Alone' Person Goes Viral after Viewers Notice This

Video grab. (Image credit: TikTok)

Video grab. (Image credit: TikTok)

While many guessed it was a cat, there were some who found a supernatural connection.

In a recent incident, a TikTok user found fame but for a spooky reason. After uploading a dance video on the platform, TikTok user Reubix_Cube met with various comments praising his effort.

However, a considerable part of the comments came from people noticing something spooky in the background. While he was dancing in the lounge room, what caught the attention of many was someone or something appearing at the top of the stairs on the background.

Can you see and notice it for yourself?

@reubix_cube

lmao i’m home alone so i learned a tiktok dance. lov u doja but what has my life come to? ##musiclives ##positivevibes ##sayso ##qurantine ##boredathome

♬ Say So - Doja Cat

“Lmao I’m home alone so i learned a tiktok dance. lov u doja but what has my life come to? #musiclives #positivevibes #sayso #qurantine #boredathome,” read the caption.

It was because of his caption that many TikTok users thought that the video was staged in order to increase followers.

“OK so the fact that he had to post ‘I’m home alone’ and doing his oldish dance really makes me feel like it’s all staged,” read one comment.

Soon, Rue posted explanatory videos trying to prove that it wasn’t staged. He also mentioned that he lives with his relatives and none of them were home when he was recording the original dance video.

@reubix_cube

reuploading bc tiktok just deleted the video. please don’t report i need answers!! you can’t see it in this video but check the original ##paranormal

♬ Say So - Doja Cat

@reubix_cube

♬ original sound - reubix_cube

