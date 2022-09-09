Spooky Photo of Dead Snake Tied in a Knot Leaves The Internet Baffled

A bizarre photo of a snake tied in a knot has left netizens baffled. The Reddit user who shared the picture online claimed that he found the dead snake in the same condition on his porch. “This snake that knotted themselves up and died on my deck,” read the caption of the post. In the photo, a snake can be seen lying motionless with a tight knot in the centre of its body. The cause of the knot remains unknown but a report by Newsweek claims that this species of the reptiles family sometimes harms itself unknowingly.

However, the behaviour is reportedly noticed only in the species of the reptiles family who coil themselves around their prey to kill such as pythons or boa constrictors. If the report is to be believed, then there have been similar reported incidents in the past due to a medical condition called Inclusion body disease (IBD). Notably, the disease originated from an Ebola-like virus and was first discovered back in the 1980s. As per the reports, IBD affects the central nervous system of snakes which causes them to coil around themselves in the shape of a knot and eventually die.

According to the portal, snakes who get detected by IBD display a variety of strange behaviours including unable to flip when lying on their back, looking up to the sky, and aggressively moving their heads back and forth. Similar to the ‘drunk’ state, the snakes who tie themselves up are unable to untie the knot on their own. However, it is important to note that the accidental knot is generally not tight and IBD is also said to affect mainly the species of pythons or boa constrictors.

As the species of the dead snake in the viral photo is not specified, the cause behind the knot is difficult to determine. Meanwhile, a barrage of Reddit users has also become suspicious of the photo. Many suspect that the person who clicked the picture could be the one who must have tied the knot. One user commented, “Bro did you tie the knot?”

Another added, “With the experience with snakes I have I would say I’ve never seen a snake get themselves into a knot they couldn’t easily get out of. Especially not a tight one? How would a snake honestly tie themselves (into) a tight knot like this.”

The photo has garnered over 60 thousand upvotes on the discussion platform and the Reddit user who shared the post maintained that he found the snake in the same condition on the deck in the comment section.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here