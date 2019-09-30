Japanese sports giant Asics issued an apology on Monday after screens outside a flagship store in Auckland, New Zealand, showed pornography for several hours.

The content played on the store's promotional outdoor screens above the entrance until staff arrived at 10 a.m. on Sunday to open the shop, reports the BBC.

In a Facebook post, the company said that "an unknown person gained access to the screens above our central Auckland store and some objectionable content was displayed on the screens".

"We are working with our software and online security suppliers to ensure this doesn't happen again," the post added.

According to the New Zealand Herald newspaper, the pornographic content had been playing for nine hours until turned off by staff.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.