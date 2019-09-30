Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Sports Giant Asics Apologises After Accidentally Playing Porn for 9 Hours Outside NZ Store

In a Facebook post, the company said that 'an unknown person gained access to the screens above our central Auckland store and some objectionable content was displayed on the screens'.

IANS

Updated:September 30, 2019, 12:59 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Sports Giant Asics Apologises After Accidentally Playing Porn for 9 Hours Outside NZ Store
Image for representation purpose only | Asics New Zealand | Facebook

Japanese sports giant Asics issued an apology on Monday after screens outside a flagship store in Auckland, New Zealand, showed pornography for several hours.

The content played on the store's promotional outdoor screens above the entrance until staff arrived at 10 a.m. on Sunday to open the shop, reports the BBC.

In a Facebook post, the company said that "an unknown person gained access to the screens above our central Auckland store and some objectionable content was displayed on the screens".

"We are working with our software and online security suppliers to ensure this doesn't happen again," the post added.

According to the New Zealand Herald newspaper, the pornographic content had been playing for nine hours until turned off by staff.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram