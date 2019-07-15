Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju Nails #BottleCapChallenge in Style
After watching the video, singer Adnan Sami dropped an ‘excellent ‘comment for the parliamentarian.
Image Credits: Kiren Rijiju/Instagram.
The #BottleCapChallenge is the latest trend on social media and it has gone severely viral on the Internet. From Akshay Kumar to Sushmita Sen celebrities are going gaga over to try the latest trend. Union Minister for Sports and Youth Affair, Kiren Rijiju is the latest addition to the list.
Sharing the video on Instagram, Kiren Rijiju wrote, "Say no to drugs🚫 Get ready for Fit India Campaign #Bottlecapchallenge #Bottlecupchallenge #Bottleneckkickchallenge #fitness".
The video has received appreciation from all corners. Till now, it has been viewed 68,614 times. After watching the video, singer Adnan Sami dropped an ‘excellent ‘comment for the parliamentarian.
Later, Kiren Rijiju took to Twitter to express his thoughts on #BottleCapChallenge, he wrote “Opening of bottle cap is an act of "Surgical Precision" which requires a perfect combination of focus, balance and strength. If you desire to inculcate more discipline into your life, try becoming more fit. Fitness is not about how you look but more about discipline.”
In the past, Rijiju has shared videos on his Instagram account where he can be seen sweating it out in different ways.
The #BottleCapChallenge went viral after World Taekwondo champion Farabi Davletchin posted his video of doing the Bottle Cap Challenge on June 26.
View this post on Instagram
New Challenge with #farakickschallenge ! Sending a challenge @jasonstatham @thenotoriousmma @jcvd @jackiechan . Waiting for you video friends . ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ #bottlecapchallenge #farakicks #farakickschallenge #mixedmartialarts #tkd #taekwondowtf #taekwondo #fighter #sidekick #trainning #jeetkunedo #jump #kungfu #kicks #taekwondoitf #каратэ #ткд #martialarts #태권도 #challenge #karate #kickboxer #kickboxing #farakicks #martialartist #blackbelt
The challenge requires two people, wherein one person may add as a companion to the challenge attempter. While the companion holds a bottle at a certain height, the other person attempts to kick the bottle cap off.
Let’s take a look at the celebrities who took the #BottleCapChallenge
Also Watch
-
Rishikesh's Iconic 'Lakshman Jhula' Closed Down After 90 Years, Deemed Unsafe and Beyond Repair
-
Saturday 13 July , 2019
TMC Not Pro-Appeasement, Didi Just Trying To Uplift The Suppressed: Nusrat Jahan
-
Saturday 13 July , 2019
Chandrayaan-2: India Prepares To Launch Second Mission To Moon
-
Monday 08 July , 2019
Your Handwriting Can Reveal A Lot About Your Personality
-
Thursday 11 July , 2019
Growing Population is The Biggest Threat To India's Development: Giriraj Singh
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput Celebrate Wedding Anniversary With Romantic Date Night, See Pics
- Priyanka Chopra Tops Hollywood Reporter’s Global Social Media Climbers Chart, Beats Dwayne Johnson
- Calling England's World Cup Team 'Not English Enough' is Plain Bigotry
- Amitabh Bachchan Shares How Continuous Use of Prosthetics Gets Tiring for Actors
- Chandrayaan-2: What Foreign Press Has To Say About India's Second Space Mission