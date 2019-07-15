Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju Nails #BottleCapChallenge in Style

The #BottleCapChallenge is the latest trend on social media and it has gone severely viral on the Internet. From Akshay Kumar to Sushmita Sen celebrities are going gaga over to try the latest trend. Union Minister for Sports and Youth Affair, Kiren Rijiju is the latest addition to the list.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Kiren Rijiju wrote, "Say no to drugs🚫 Get ready for Fit India Campaign #Bottlecapchallenge #Bottlecupchallenge #Bottleneckkickchallenge #fitness".

The video has received appreciation from all corners. Till now, it has been viewed 68,614 times. After watching the video, singer Adnan Sami dropped an ‘excellent ‘comment for the parliamentarian.

Later, Kiren Rijiju took to Twitter to express his thoughts on #BottleCapChallenge, he wrote “Opening of bottle cap is an act of "Surgical Precision" which requires a perfect combination of focus, balance and strength. If you desire to inculcate more discipline into your life, try becoming more fit. Fitness is not about how you look but more about discipline.”

In the past, Rijiju has shared videos on his Instagram account where he can be seen sweating it out in different ways.

The #BottleCapChallenge went viral after World Taekwondo champion Farabi Davletchin posted his video of doing the Bottle Cap Challenge on June 26.

The challenge requires two people, wherein one person may add as a companion to the challenge attempter. While the companion holds a bottle at a certain height, the other person attempts to kick the bottle cap off.

Let’s take a look at the celebrities who took the #BottleCapChallenge