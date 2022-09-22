Spot Hidden Mouse Among The Cats in This Optical Illusion Within 9 Seconds

The Internet has been the pool of optical illusions. These illusions do not only entertain kids but also capture the attention of adults. They serve as a great exercise for the brain and help in sharpening observation skills. These illusions can appear in several forms, it may be brain teasers, riddles, puzzles or in form of a pictorial. Recently another optical illusion has surfaced online. This time, you need to spot the hidden mouse among the cats.

These eye teasers are not only fun to solve but also test the presence of mind and observational skills. The now-viral photo is an illustration of cats in black of every size with a green background. In the pattern, there is a hidden mouse which you need to spot within 9 seconds. This picture was shared on a YouTube channel.

Hints to find the hidden rat in this optical illusion:

Pictorial depictions are challenging, you may find the answer but sometimes it is difficult to detect. Before helping you out with a solution, let us give you a hint. Look closely at the cats of smaller size, you may spot the hidden mouse among them.

The majority of you may have solved this illusion and many of you may still be perplexed. Those who could not find it, don’t be disheartened. We are here to help you out. Read further for the answer. Observe closely the corner of the left side of the photo. You will see a small illustration of the mouse beside a miniature cat in the picture. If you are still struggling with the answer, the mouse has been marked with a red pen on the photo.

If you were unable to solve this puzzle, you may try the usual sudoku or word puzzle as these illusions offer surprising benefits.

