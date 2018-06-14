GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Spot The Irony: National Geographic Magazine Delivered Its 'Planet or Plastic?' Edition in Two Layers of Plastic

Nat Geo later clarified why its June edition wasn't delivered in a paper bag.

Anurag Verma | News18@kitAnurag

Updated:June 14, 2018, 1:59 PM IST
Image credits: @CoralReefFish / Twitter | National Geographic / Facebook
National Geographic magazine's cover for June 2018 featuring a plastic bag partially submerged in water had gone viral on social media after a senior editor shared the illustration on Twitter.

With many calling the cover "brilliant" and "thought-provoking", the illustration showed a plastic bag resembling an iceberg, suggesting that the world’s plastic pollution is “just the tip of the iceberg”.

Titled "Planet or Plastic?" the Nat Geo cover referred to the usage of plastic around the world and the threat it posed to our environment.

nat-geo

Image credits: National Geographic / Facebook


The magazine’s senior photo editor Vaughn Wallace tweeted the cover last month and called it “one for the ages”.

The illustration captured the attention of thousands online.











 

When a Twitter user-- @sammy7000 pointed out the irony in the packaging of the magazine-- that always comes with a plastic wrapper-- the Nat Geo editor Wallace, in an interview with Greenpeace Ocean's campaigner Lousie Edge, assured that the magazine will do away with the plastic wrapper and use paper for the purpose instead.







But when Luiz Rocha, who goes by the Twitter handle @CoralReefFish ordered the celebrated edition, nothing had changed in the packaging. The Twitter user shared a photo of the magazine delivered not in one but two layers of plastic wrapping.

"Humanity in a nutshell, the @NatGeo magazine about ocean plastic pollution comes wrapped in a plastic bag inside another plastic bag. Photo Roger Bassetto," Rocha wrote on his Twitter page.

In no time, Rocha's tweet went viral.





The brand, quick on its feet, replied to Rocha's tweet by stating that US, UK, and India have switched to the paper mode and other regions would soon be following the suit.





Others who had their magazines delivered in the paper bag were happy to share their experience.













We are hoping Nat Geo's plastic packaging dies a slow death in the rest of the globe as well.

