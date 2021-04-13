Spot the Leopard: IFS Officer's Viral Tweet on Wild Cat Has Netizens Glued to Their Screens

For wildlife lovers, the internet is always flooded with stunning pictures of animals in their natural habitat. A lot of pictures that do rounds on the internet often involve wild animals hidden in the picture. In a similar incident, a picture of a leopard on Twitter is garnering a lot of attention and rightly so, as it is sure to leave you awe-struck. The picture was shared on the microblogging platform Twitter by Ramesh Pandey, an Indian Forest Service Officer, the previous week. The amazing snap involves a leopard in a wheat field who has perfectly camouflaged itself with the surroundings. The image is captured by a drone which makes it hard for viewers to identify the leopard in the field, but a little effort can make you succeed for sure.

The Indian Forest Services(IFS) officer captioned the image stating, “What do you see in this image? Zoom in and get surprised.”Offering further information regarding the image, the officer said that using drones helped in the successful rescue operation of a leopard in Bahraich, UP, recently. He also gave the sharing credits to Manish Singh, DFO.

What do you see in this image? Zoom in and get surprised. Use of drones helped in successful rescue operation of a leopard in Bahraich, UP recently. This interesting image has been shared by Manish Singh, DFO. Indeed a well coordinated work. @CentralIfs #leopard #rescue pic.twitter.com/dFNRHZP5aC — Ramesh Pandey (@rameshpandeyifs) April 9, 2021

Twitter users flooded the picture with comments praising the effort and technology used to capture the pic. Commenting on a lighter note, a user wrote that while the drone was passing above the leopard, it must have said to itself that this will bring him help from the sky.

When the drone had passed over the leopard, So he must have said to himself "don't worry, now the help will come from the sky"🐆 #wildlife— Devendra Kumar Gurjar (@iDevendraGurjar) April 9, 2021

Another user lauded the efforts and the technology used for the mission and congratulated the entire team involved in it. The user commented that the use of strategic technology for this noble mission is highly appreciated.

Effective use of technology for rescue is greatly appreciated. Kudos to the team involved in this operation.It seems to be a agricultural field with wheat crop.— GodsonOrganicFarm (@FarmGodson) April 9, 2021

A few days back, a video of a forest guard in India carrying an elephant calf on his shoulders went viral. The incident occurred in December 2017, while its video surfaced on Twitter a few days back. The elephant calf who fell into a ditch was helped by the official to reunite with his mother.

Bahubali…A calf got stuck in mud after falling in a canal.Officials from the Mettupalayam forest rescued the calf but got separated from its mother.Not to loose time, Palanichamy Sarathkumar, carried the calf to reunite it with the herd. Commitment at its best. (Old clip) pic.twitter.com/HxXCuZhFsK — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) April 4, 2021

The video of the incident was posted by Twitter user Susanta Nanda and has garnered 2.1 thousand likes to date.

