Spot the Leopard: IFS Officer's Viral Tweet on Wild Cat Has Netizens Glued to Their Screens
Spot the Leopard: IFS Officer's Viral Tweet on Wild Cat Has Netizens Glued to Their Screens

Can you spot the leopard in this viral picture? (Image tweeted by @rameshpandeyifs )

Can you spot the leopard in this viral picture? (Image tweeted by @rameshpandeyifs )

The viral leopard picture was shared on the microblogging platform Twitter by Ramesh Pandey, an Indian Forest Service Officer.

For wildlife lovers, the internet is always flooded with stunning pictures of animals in their natural habitat. A lot of pictures that do rounds on the internet often involve wild animals hidden in the picture. In a similar incident, a picture of a leopard on Twitter is garnering a lot of attention and rightly so, as it is sure to leave you awe-struck. The picture was shared on the microblogging platform Twitter by Ramesh Pandey, an Indian Forest Service Officer, the previous week. The amazing snap involves a leopard in a wheat field who has perfectly camouflaged itself with the surroundings. The image is captured by a drone which makes it hard for viewers to identify the leopard in the field, but a little effort can make you succeed for sure.

The Indian Forest Services(IFS) officer captioned the image stating, “What do you see in this image? Zoom in and get surprised.”Offering further information regarding the image, the officer said that using drones helped in the successful rescue operation of a leopard in Bahraich, UP, recently. He also gave the sharing credits to Manish Singh, DFO.

Twitter users flooded the picture with comments praising the effort and technology used to capture the pic. Commenting on a lighter note, a user wrote that while the drone was passing above the leopard, it must have said to itself that this will bring him help from the sky.

Another user lauded the efforts and the technology used for the mission and congratulated the entire team involved in it. The user commented that the use of strategic technology for this noble mission is highly appreciated.

A few days back, a video of a forest guard in India carrying an elephant calf on his shoulders went viral. The incident occurred in December 2017, while its video surfaced on Twitter a few days back. The elephant calf who fell into a ditch was helped by the official to reunite with his mother.

The video of the incident was posted by Twitter user Susanta Nanda and has garnered 2.1 thousand likes to date.

first published:April 13, 2021, 11:45 IST