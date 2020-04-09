BUZZ

Spot the Pug: Twitter User's Pet Photo Leaves Netizens Curious

Spot the pug | Image credit: Twitter

Spot the pug | Image credit: Twitter

A Twitter user posted a picture that apparently has her pet dog, a pug, in it. The challenge she posed to her followers was that they had to locate where the pug was in the photo.

Amid rising cases of coronavirus, stress due to lockdown and thousands of deaths, a pug has been providing some comic relief to netizens around the world.

She wrote, "When you have found the pug just retweet ok," asking people to not post the answer in the thread and ruin the brainstorming fun for others.

She wrote, “When you have found the pug just retweet ok,” asking people to not post the answer in the thread and ruin the brainstorming fun for others.

She also maintained that most of the comments that were carrying the answer were hidden from the Twitter thread.

The challenge fared well with the online crowd and several people took to the completion of the task. Since being posted on April 3, the tweet has received nearly 247,000 likes and more than 186,000 retweets. Many appreciated both the Twitter user as well as the pug for bringing cheer amid tough times. Others just had fun with the image.

Many have commented similar picture puzzles as well, some of which were tough and others plain hilarious.

Someone even gave an idea for the next pug quiz.

