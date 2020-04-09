Spot the Pug: Twitter User's Pet Photo Leaves Netizens Curious

Amid rising cases of coronavirus, stress due to lockdown and thousands of deaths, a pug has been providing some comic relief to netizens around the world.

A Twitter user posted a picture that apparently has her pet dog, a pug, in it. The challenge she posed to her followers was that they had to locate where the pug was in the photo.

When you have found the pug just retweet ok pic.twitter.com/EISxlETNmP — ashqueen (@yesworryya) April 3, 2020

She wrote, “When you have found the pug just retweet ok,” asking people to not post the answer in the thread and ruin the brainstorming fun for others.

She also maintained that most of the comments that were carrying the answer were hidden from the Twitter thread.

The challenge fared well with the online crowd and several people took to the completion of the task. Since being posted on April 3, the tweet has received nearly 247,000 likes and more than 186,000 retweets. Many appreciated both the Twitter user as well as the pug for bringing cheer amid tough times. Others just had fun with the image.

Dystopian pug ... pic.twitter.com/2bPHcVlcz8 — It's an Urban Legend (@ULTweets) April 4, 2020

Not even a joke, I just found him and yelled "oh my God" out loud, startling my wife and dog. — Emotional Support Virus (@WBourland530) April 4, 2020

121k rt’s...? I cannot find the fckn pug, still.... — Kristine Stone (@kristine_stone) April 5, 2020

I read 'pig' and was very confused when I found a pug... — HannahMbrs (@HannahMbrs) April 4, 2020

FOUND IT! That's the content we need right now. — Ellen M. Alex (@EllenMAlex) April 4, 2020

using this as an excuse to put pics of my pugs pic.twitter.com/J6cWTkGyCs — aaron ʬ⁸⁴ (@bygdumb) April 4, 2020

Found the pug pic.twitter.com/nVnZKEMZ2L — Mike in Illinois: #412 guy stuck in the #309 (@Mike_InIllinois) April 4, 2020

20 seconds in: "this better not be some 'the pug was in our hearts all along' bullshit, I NEED to see a little scronchy face right now...oh hello!" — Reply Guy Liner (@NeilODutton) April 4, 2020

Many have commented similar picture puzzles as well, some of which were tough and others plain hilarious.

Spot my idiot pug pic.twitter.com/9FJ7e53MgZ — Your Best Kept Business Secret - Marc Ford MBA (@bizcoachmarc) April 4, 2020

Had a similar experience in Cork last week with a cat of all things pic.twitter.com/m1eFZAMVHB — Garry Elliott (@garrylarge) April 4, 2020

Someone even gave an idea for the next pug quiz.