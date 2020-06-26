Spotify Turns 'Good Day' Logo Joke into Reality After Twitter User Spots Striking Similarity

Spotify India has changed its profile picture and bio on Twitter. We now have a Good Day biscuit in place of the Spotify logo. "Even we can't unsee it now," the new bio reads.

Well the change comes a day after a Twitter user posted how the grooves on the Good Day biscuit resembled the Spotify logo. Damn!

"I offered a Good Day biscuit to my colleague and he exclaimed "Spotify!". Now I can't unsee it." the Twitter user wrote. the tweet ahs bee shared over 2500 times and has been liked over 17,000 times.

I offered a Good Day biscuit to my colleague and he exclaimed "Spotify!". Now I can't unsee it. pic.twitter.com/a6IChxEThj — Harsha (@tapanguchi) June 25, 2020

Neither Spotify nor us could unsee it. It looks like Spotify took note of the similarities and decided to use the biscuit in place of its logo on Twitter.

Spotify as well as Britania responded to the tweet.

Try rotating clockwise, he will be all #GoodDay #Smiles. 😊 — Britannia Industries (@BritanniaIndLtd) June 25, 2020