Spotify Will Send Apt Playlists to People Tweeting Emojis for a Week Due to World Music Day

Be it emoticons or music, both have a common factor. The two can be used as global communicators as their understanding transcends all boundaries. On the occasion of World Music Day, music giant Spotify and Twitter have come with a way of unifying the two factors.

Users of both the platforms can sync their moods with the music they want to listen to with a simple tweet. A new link up is in place on Twitter so that by tweeting any emoji, the official Twitter handle of Spotify India will send you a link to the Spotify playlist that matches with the emoji.

Tweet #PlayThis followed by any emoji of your choice and see the magic happen.



Can you emojine the fun!



P.S: One week of non-stop fun. Game? pic.twitter.com/KwgRhW9FPA — Spotify India (@spotifyindia) June 21, 2020

The tweet mentioned that the great amalgamation of emoticons and music playlist will continue for this whole week. As soon as it was announced, Twitterati commented on the thread with all types of emojis. While one posted a purple heart, Spotify recognized it as the ARMY symbol and suggested the user a BTS and Agust D playlist.

For a loving emoji, there was a ‘warm fuzzy feeling’ playlist at service.

Melancholic songs playlist had a Twitter user’s back when they commented with a sad face emoji.