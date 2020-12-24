News18 Logo

Spotify's New AI Tool Savagely Roasts Your Choice in Music, Calls it 'Basic'

Credit: twitter

People are posting the results they are getting and also working overdrive on making memes out of it too. Desi twitter and international music lovers alike gathered to shed tears on being roasted.

Buzz Staff

Your taste in music is you own choice. It should be. But thanks to Spotify's latest AI tool, you are will be massively judged for your playlist. In stark contrast to Spotify's year ending 'Spotify wrapped' that gives you a chance to relive your most listened songs, this one is no support system. Instead in the most brutal fashion, it is roasting your playlist.

Depending on whatever you 'stan', the AI tool, a brainchild of Mike Lacher and Matt Daniels does NOT go easy on you. From calling you too trendy for a particular kind of music, to judging you subtly for listening to a load of K-pop, Spotify's judging your music through a series of long hyphenated phrases.

After you login with your Spotify account, the system will ask you about the songs you like by mentioning music artists and as you keep narrowing it down, it is going to slightly but definitely put you on the wringer by condescendingly commenting on everything you choose.

And once it is done with the series of questions, you get a Spotify report card with specific roasting of your music taste. Also, the tool adds how 'basic' your music is too and what era is your taste in songs from.

Since dropping the AI bot, it has been tried and tested by Spotify users and others alike and most of the reactions are hilarious and feel like personal attacks made (their words). People are posting the results they are getting and also working overdrive on making memes out of it too. Desi twitter and international music lovers alike gathered to shed tears on being roasted.

Here are a few reactions netizens gave:

Now the AI tool is not really doing it for everyone personally. Many are getting similar results but with different artists and music. But nevertheless, it definitely feels better to collectively get roasted!


