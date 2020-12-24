Spotify's New AI Tool Savagely Roasts Your Choice in Music, Calls it 'Basic'

Your taste in music is you own choice. It should be. But thanks to Spotify's latest AI tool, you are will be massively judged for your playlist. In stark contrast to Spotify's year ending 'Spotify wrapped' that gives you a chance to relive your most listened songs, this one is no support system. Instead in the most brutal fashion, it is roasting your playlist.

Depending on whatever you 'stan', the AI tool, a brainchild of Mike Lacher and Matt Daniels does NOT go easy on you. From calling you too trendy for a particular kind of music, to judging you subtly for listening to a load of K-pop, Spotify's judging your music through a series of long hyphenated phrases.

After you login with your Spotify account, the system will ask you about the songs you like by mentioning music artists and as you keep narrowing it down, it is going to slightly but definitely put you on the wringer by condescendingly commenting on everything you choose.

And once it is done with the series of questions, you get a Spotify report card with specific roasting of your music taste. Also, the tool adds how 'basic' your music is too and what era is your taste in songs from.

Since dropping the AI bot, it has been tried and tested by Spotify users and others alike and most of the reactions are hilarious and feel like personal attacks made (their words). People are posting the results they are getting and also working overdrive on making memes out of it too. Desi twitter and international music lovers alike gathered to shed tears on being roasted.

Here are a few reactions netizens gave:

Just did the How Bad is My Spotify bot. I've only listened to Ed Sheeran this week, because I got a song stuck in my head. But of course it picks up on that! — Corrina (@penguin_of_doom) December 24, 2020

Look at my “ How bad is your Spotify?” I mean ofcourse @Saweetie pic.twitter.com/GQJJoWyTg0 — Spriiiii (@freshfuck_55) December 24, 2020

I did the How bad is my Spotify thing and it hurts so bad because it's true. pic.twitter.com/FIykj61BBV — celia (@plasticrobotce) December 24, 2020

I am too afraid to post my music on how bad is your music on Spotify AI right now because I don’t need that call out right now — Jneli (@J_loomi) December 24, 2020

So I ran my Spotify through that bot that says how bad my taste is. I feel very called out but it's absolutely hilarious haha! pic.twitter.com/ZaCKeOvzOU — Randy Schouten (@Randehh) December 24, 2020

Finding the "How Bad is my Spotify?" AI and programming it to feel pain after it told me not to "stan" George Jones and New Order pic.twitter.com/lUbX8762WO — Will Menaker (@willmenaker) December 23, 2020

according to that Spotify AI I am 30% basic... also I feel personally attacked by how bad it thinks my taste in music is pic.twitter.com/gQhjnWOV8Z — aya (@mindfulaya) December 24, 2020

I did the “how bad is my Spotify” generator and aside from literally only listening to Taylor swift’s new album one time and none of her past ones ever in my life this is painfully accurate pic.twitter.com/MnW48witos — hail no (@milkofoleander) December 24, 2020

Now the AI tool is not really doing it for everyone personally. Many are getting similar results but with different artists and music. But nevertheless, it definitely feels better to collectively get roasted!