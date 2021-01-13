Spread of Covid-19 Not Linked to 5G, South Africa's ICASA Warns Public Against Bizarre Myth

The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA) has warned people not to fall prey to the myths that link Covid-19 spreading to 5G.

"We all need to rely on scientifically-based evidence and refrain from these baseless theories," said ICASA chairperson Keabetswe Modimoeng in a statement released on Monday, urging people "not to be swayed by these conspiracy theories that are hell-bent on bringing instability and fear within the nation."

This follows the burning of the service providers Vodacom and MTN telecom towers last week by some people who believe that the spread of Covid-19 linked to the deployment 5G technologies, Xinhua news agency reported.

"Some of the frequencies earmarked and trialled for 5G deployment by industry players were previously assigned to various operators in South Africa-way before the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in 2020," he said, adding that "such fake theories can only cause despair and unnecessary technophobia among South Africans and must be strongly condemned."

ICASA explained that South Africa followed the standards prescribed by the International Telecommunication Union and the World Health Organization. There is no evidence that 5G poses any health risks to the country or its citizens.

Not just South Africa but India (along with the world) has been rife with several myths surrounding the deadly infection, something that has kept scientists on their toes to regularly debunk since the outbreak of coronavirus .

Earlier in July, West Bengal BJP President and Lok Sabha MP, Dilip Ghosh, had recommended drinking cow urine to fight the virus.

"If I talk about cows, people fall sick. I tell them a donkey will not understand the worth of cow. This is India, the land of Lord Krishna and here cows are God, we worship. We will have cow urine to stay healthy. Take ayurvedic medicine and don't worry," said Dilip Ghosh on Thursday while holding 'Chai pe Charcha' in Durgapur, reported The Times of India.

But contrary to what the BJP president has said, cow urine does not, in fact kill coronavirus . While you may be swayed by the similar-sounding claims as part of viral WhatsApp forwards, Indian scientists fighting fake news have debunked the theory.

(With IANS inputs)