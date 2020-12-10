Spreading Cheer: Former UK Postman Who Won Lottery Gifts Luxury Hampers to Frontline Workers

Former postmen who had won lottery in 2015 is back to work to spread Christmas cheer among frontline workers

The year 2020 with all its unfortunate events has also shown us a brighter side of humanity. And one such example comes from the United Kingdom where a former Royal Mail worker, who won a big lottery, is back to work to help others during the festive season.

40-year-old Matt Evans, who won £2,000,000 lottery in 2015, has formed a WhatsApp group with fellow winners to help others over the festive period. According to Metro, the millionaires put together luxury hampers for Cardiff hospice workers under the codename ‘Operation Snowball’ to spread some Christmas cheer in what has been a truly difficult year.

Matt volunteered to revive his experience to deliver the presents to City Hospice, in the English town of Whitchurch, where the healthcare staff works for 550 patients with terminal and non-terminal illnesses. Speaking to Metro, Matt said that it has been really good being able to get out and help the hospital and they have put together nine Christmas hampers in total.

Liz Andrews who is the chief executive of City Hospice said that their team is honoured to have been chosen by National Lottery winners to receive the beautiful festive hampers. The hampers will certainly bring some cheer at the end of a very tough year they said.

Matt along with several other winners helped prepare the hampers, including 111 emergency call handler Davinia Pritchard and former hospital worker Julie Amphlett and partner Chris. Davinia won £1 million five years ago and this year, she decided against giving up her vital emergency services work. Facing the busiest year she has ever experienced, Davinia wanted to ‘give something back’ to frontline workers. Speaking to Wales Online, she said that this year has been very busy and a scary time for so many people, especially the frontline staff, putting themselves at risk.

Describing her experience, Davinia said that the calls this year have gone through the roof, but they are all lucky to be able to go home to family and friends. Metro reported that former postman Matt recalled how his winning ticket sat in his trouser pocket for three days before realising he had become an instant millionaire five years ago.

Matt was unaware that he had hit a jackpot until he went to check his ticket at the local newsagents. To celebrate his lottery win, Matt treated himself to a Cardiff City season ticket and later turned his back garden into a pitch – complete with a dugout.