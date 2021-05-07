New Spy on the Block? Pigeon Found With Chip Fitted on Its Leg in Gujarat, Device Sent for Probe

A migratory pigeon that flew inside the office building of a private company was found fitted with a chip attached to its leg in Gujarat’s Vadodara, causing some panic among people. The bird, a homer pigeon flew inside an office building on Halol Road and was found sitting on a pot of water on Tuesday. What was surprising was that the bird had a ring on its leg with a micro device. The office employees at first contacted the forest department who upon a closer look found some words written on it and alerted the police department about it, TOI reported.

“The homer pigeon was found in a pot full of water in a private company on the Halol Road on Tuesday. The staff called up forest officials who later contacted the police department after they noticed a ring and a small device on the pigeon’s leg,” Raj Bhavsar of Gujarat Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (GSPCA) was reported as saying.

Chip-fitted pigeon caught in Gujarat’s VadodaraHave noticed a ring, a small device on the pigeon’s leg. Device may have been strung for some research purposes. Device sent to Gandhinagar for FSL tests, cops are investigating incident, pigeon is in custody of Forest Dept: GSPCA pic.twitter.com/sYO2lJB9Q3 — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2021

However, Bhavsar also said that the device could have been attached to the bird for some ingoing research purpose but it will have to be probed by the police for further details. He also said the chip found from the bird will be sent to Gandhinagar for FSL tests.

Police said that even though the device might look suspicious but experts have suggested that it may have just been attached by the bird’s owner to track it.

Homer pigeons are able to fly long distances and can find their way back very easily. In earlier days they were used for tracking people or even to send messages for military purposes. There have been several instances of pigeons being caught who have flown from across the border of Pakistan. Last week a pigeon had perched itself on the shoulder of a BSF jawan at Rorawala post in Punjab. Last year another bird, suspected to be a spy pigeon of Pakistan, was captured by locals in the Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here