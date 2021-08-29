Square-shaped Meals that Can Stay Fresh for Four Weeks Leave Foodies in Awe

With the advent of social media, a lot of attention has shifted to the presentation of food items. The gourmet style presentation of various cuisines has paved the way to a more futuristic genre of food known as the SquarEat. The US-based food company describes itself as the creator of a 50g square food items that provides all the nutrients without any additives. Some of the items that are included in their menu are Beef Square, Chicken Square, Asparagus Square, and Zucchini Square.

The square-shaped patties of these food items have round edges and may remind you of some sci-fi cuisine. Based in Miami, Florida, SquarEat mentions in its website that their “innovative and proper food preparation process”, which is based on low temperature cooking and thermal shocking, enables their food items to preserve all nutrients and extend food life. If you order one of the food items from SquarEat, the company guarantees that the product stays fresh for up to four weeks. SquarEat claims that they are able to deliver “the healthiest, freshest and most complete food the meal plan industry has ever seen.”

Netizens are quite amused with this pathbreaking development in the culinary world. Twitter user @alth0u shared the pictures of the chicken patty sold by the SquarEat with its ingredients as chicken breast, salt, black pepper, lemon, and rosemary. The user captioned the image, “Wow, if I really stare at the grill marks as I eat this, it almost feels like I’m there, in the Before Times.”

wow if i really stare at the grill marks as i eat this it almost feels like i'm there, in the Before Times pic.twitter.com/KTlgRjw3je— alth0u 🤸 (@alth0u) August 24, 2021

Minecraft food update just dropped💞💞💞😍😍😍— Sobek's Saint Carnage🐊 (@midnightenvy77) August 25, 2021

Another user dubbed the SquarEat menu as “dystopian.”

We live in the most boring dystopian society— Jum-Jum19255 (@jum19255) August 25, 2021

However, there were a few who were quite impressed with the concept, as one comment read, “As someone who hates cooking and feels like eating is a waste of time, I like the concept. I just want these sorts of things to be healthy. If I could replace all my meals with something like this to eat healthier I would do it.”

As someone who hates cooking and feel like eating is a waste of time, I like the concept. I just want these sorts of things to be healthy. If I could replace all my meals with something like this to eat healthier I would do it— Marsh 🔞 (@GtsMarsh) August 27, 2021

Speaking to Today Food, Maria Laura Vacaflores, SquarEat’s chief marketing officer, said that the square shape of the food items have enabled them to run mass production using “gourmet techniques”, allowing them to produce a “superior-quality food” and sell it at an affordable price. She further said that SquarEat is not the first to adopt the square shape food concept.

