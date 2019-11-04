Squary or Scary: This Math Joke Has Left the Internet Puzzled. Can You Solve it?

Like everything else in the world, mathematics is not everyone’s cup of tea.

In fact, while a lot of people think that they have had an incomparable knowledge over the subject, a few puzzles might leave everyone confused. Math solutions and puzzles are not a new thing. Every now and then, there is a math puzzle that leaves us spellbound and questions our knowledge.

Recently, a new math puzzle, or a riddle, is making rounds on the Internet. While it is as easy as a statement, you might fail to understand it one go.

Twitter user @nctcookie took to Twitter to share a mathematical statement. She wrote, “i have a scary joke about math but I'm 2² to say it.”

Now, if you have already understood the riddle, this joke ends here, but if you haven’t, please read on. The tweet (account now private) has received 15,068 retweets and 48,833 likes in 4 days.

If you read the statement carefully, it says, ‘I have a scary joke but I am 2² (two square) to say it.’ This ‘two square’ indicates as ‘to scare’, but in exponential form.

Twitter users had a tough time understanding the joke. While some understood it to be ‘to (two) high to (two)’, others couldn’t understand it at all. They came up with suggestions like ‘two two’ and ‘two raise to the power two’ Here’s what they said:

My brain suddenly forgot what that was called in english so pic.twitter.com/jsWe5DZCXQ — ً (@cherryjunn) October 31, 2019

My brain suddenly forgot what that was called in english so pic.twitter.com/jsWe5DZCXQ — ً (@cherryjunn) October 31, 2019

You’re two raised to the power of two? — . (@NE0HAN) October 31, 2019

I read it as “I’m two high two to say it” but that doesn’t make sense cause there is one “to” too much — 해찬-태양 (@ISlexy13) October 31, 2019

For reasons best known to the Internet, this isn't the first time a math equation has squared people up. Earlier in July, a seemingly elementary mat equation had left many scratching their heads.

It simply read: "8/2(2+2) = ?"

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.