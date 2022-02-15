'Squid Game' Fever Reaches Saudi Arabia, Fans Experience Korean Show in Massive Sets

After gaining massive popularity worldwide, the Korean Netflix series Squid Game has inspired various occasions and parties themed on the show. Moreover, it even prompted the markets to be filled with Squid Game suits, masks and other apparel. However, adding to the popularity of the show, Saudi Arabia is now offering a unique Squid Game Experience to Korean show’s fans. According to a report by Khaleej Times, people can experience and play the actual games shown in the series. At the beginning of the game, the participants will get to meet the soldiers dressed in red suits just like the series following which they will play the six games on offer. Moreover, the players will also meet the masked Front man and receive the cards inviting them to the game.

Participants can enjoy a total of six games shown in the series which include the Red Light Green Light, Tug of War, Marbles game, Honeycomb, Glass hopping game and even the final Squid Game which decides the fate of the last two surviving participants. Reportedly, the organisers will also announce the winner at the end of the game.

Although the organisers have tried to provide a giant Squid Game experience as identical as possible to the series, it must be noted that there would not be any deadly penalties and blood bath as seen in the show.

Keeping the safety of the visitors in mind, the games have been altered to make them less dangerous but equally enjoyable. For instance, in the Tug of War game, the set was built just three metres above the ground. Whereas, the breakable glass has been replaced with sensors and red lights in the stepping stones game. Players will also get to see a three-metre tall animatronic doll which is featured in the Red Light Green Light game of the series.

Reportedly, the attraction is a first of its kind experience for people who had been enthralled watching the series. A special zone was allocated by Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Entertainment (GEA) for the games. The setup was constructed in just 35 days in an area of 9,582 square metres in the Boulevard Riyadh, Riyadh.

