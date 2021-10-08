'Squid Game' in Mumbai Local? Desi Memes Recreate Show if it Was 'Made in India'

The terrifying Korean survival show- Squid Game is capturing everyone's attention. The Netflix show has been charting new records every day. Indian audiences love the Korean show that premiered on September 17. The show is receiving rave reviews and excellent reactions. Squid Game has become a streaming phenomenon, enthralling viewers with its violent, suspenseful narrative of competitors battling their way through a series of nightmarish and deadly children’s games, in which losers are murdered. Without a doubt, the narrative of this new thriller is nothing to laugh about. While the show is a gloomy, borderline-dystopian depiction of capitalist society, there are a few inspired memes to brighten up your day. Let the Meme Game begin!

The Dalgona Meme

In one episode, the competitors must cut a piece of Dalgona candy from a tin without breaking it. It's not easy, but a cigarette lighter and some licking eventually gets the job done for some players. Here's how the meme creator sees the game.

Even Kerala Tourism couldn’t keep away:

The Deadly Doll

Contestants in the first sport played Red Light, Green Light, but with a frightening twist. .

The person next to me sitting in a Mumbai Local peeping in my phone. pic.twitter.com/USULAgjbmt— Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) October 7, 2021

squid game doll dancing to dont shut me down by abba pic.twitter.com/TucV4ACslp— rose (@bijouyog) October 3, 2021

When the Squid Game doll says red light and you gotta fart #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/sVLng7uGKB— Meredith Marks Facts, News, and Updates (@MamaMarksGlobal) October 6, 2021

If squid game was made in India pic.twitter.com/YFwHtLFfsb— sankastics (@runwal_sanket) October 7, 2021

See some other memes

I think I downloaded the wrong episode of #SquidGame pic.twitter.com/uRQWG9D5NH— त्रि-Vines (@trilochann45) October 7, 2021

#SquidGame Players joining Players the game to after playingwin prize money the 1st game pic.twitter.com/NUmXkU9Jvc — Harsh (@Krazzy_harsh) October 7, 2021

The programme packs an emotional punch — indeed, several of them, as characters with whom viewers have grown attached fade away, just like this old man.

Me in a family function without my favourite cousin pic.twitter.com/KgmBZDY4NY— Chai-Shai (@aashishsarda07) October 6, 2021

Me waiting for my girl to finish shopping at a H&M sale….#SquidGame #relationshipmemes pic.twitter.com/VDwM88yGjT— Kaustubh Sakhare (@KaustubhSakhar8) October 5, 2021

Meanwhile, last week it was reported that theK-drama is raking in viewership globally at a rapid rate such that it might surpass current ranking record holder Bridgerton. It is currently ranking as the number one show on the platform in several countries. Bridgerton is at the top of the streaming giant’s most popular shows with a record of 82 million and is followed by Lupin Part 1, The Witcher Season 1, Sex/Life Season 1, and Season 3 of Stranger Things. Other popular shows like Money Heist and The Queen's Gambit, are likely to have no plans for a sequel season in the works.

