Squirrel Goes on Rampage for Two Days in UK, Bites 18 Persons

A grey squirrel went on a rampage and bit 18 persons over two days at Buckley in Wales. It was later captured and euthanised. The person who captured it was 65-year-old Corinne Reynolds who had been feeding the animal for a few months. The squirrel used to visit her garden frequently and had always been friendly. According to a report in the BBC, the animal suddenly bit her last week and she was surprised. She then found reports of many more such attacks in their town’s Facebook page. The squirrel, now named Stripe after a character in the movie Gremlins, came to steal bird food from Reynolds’ garden. She told BBC: “All those months he’s been fine, he would even come and take a nut out of my hand."

Reynolds was perplexed by Stripe’s behaviour and realised that it had to be stopped. She laid a trap. Reynolds told BBC: “Because I knew him, I knew I was likely to catch him. I only left the trap near the area I normally feed him for 20 minutes, and he was in. I felt he did trust me, and I betrayed him." She added: “My garden is like a bird sanctuary. But I know I did the right thing. I have a two-year-old grandson, if he’d been bitten on the finger, he could have lost it." In the Facebook page, the victims recounted how they bore the brunt of Stripe’s two-day madness. One woman said that she had to take a tetanus shot while another said she was bitten when she was taking in some boxes.

Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals took in Stripe after it was captured by Reynolds. It was then euthanised by a veterinary doctor. A spokesman told BBC: “We were incredibly sad to have to put this squirrel to sleep but were left with no choice due to changes in legislation in 2019 making it illegal to release grey squirrels back into the wild.

