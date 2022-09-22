Squirrel Interrupts a Man's Conference Call, What Happened Next Will Leave You in Splits

When you think about intruders, what pops in your head is usually a robber. But a man was reduced to screaming when a squirrel decided to interrupt his conference call. The video posted on Reddit shows a man calmly sitting in what looks like his home office on a conference call before he is startled. He briefly pulls himself together to continue his meeting, only for a squirrel to jump inside from one of the windows. He grabs the baseball bat lying next to him and jumps from his seat screaming at the squirrel. Even jumping on top of the table, the man continues swinging the bat before the video is cut off.

The clip titled, “Squirrel interrupts a conference call (headphones warning)” was posted on Wednesday on Reddit.

Netizens were howling with laughter at the man’s reaction. Some mentioned this was obviously not the first time the squirrel intruded on his home. Seeing as he had a bat prepared for such an attack.

“The dude had a bat sitting ready next to his desk. Was he prepared for the squirrel? Was this his worst nightmare come true? Was the bat there for some completely separate reason? pigeons perhaps?” a Reddit user asked.

Another Reddit user asked, “How do you recover from that?” Some even had amusing advice for the man. One user suggested, “Move places, start going by your middle name, and hope to never cross paths with a squirrel again.” Another one advised him to resign immediately and never speak to his co-workers again.

A third user commented, “We went from killing mammoths to this.”

Netizens were intrigued that instead of the squirrel running at the sight of the man, it nosedived into his desk. A few suggested, instead of screaming at the sight of the squirrel, perhaps the man should have opened the window instead.

