SRH Choked Royally Against RCB and IPL Fans Wondered if They Watched MI Vs KKR Highlights

IPL 2021 is in its initial days but there’s plenty of drama that has already taken place on the field since the commencement of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League on April 9. Take Tuesday’s encounter between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders for instance. Batting first, Mumbai Indians were bundled out for 152. Andre Russell was the pick of the bowlers in the KKR hut whose five-wicket haul in just two overs (5/15) turned out to be a game-changing performance. Well, almost. Chasing a low score, KKR needed only 31 needed off 31 with seven wickets in hand at one stage but things went south for Eoin Morgan’s squad. Andre Russell (9 off 15) and Dinesh Karthik (8* off 11) struggled to find the boundary as Krunal Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, and Trent Boult made the target of 153 look like a daunting task. In the end, KKR fell agonisingly short by 10 runs.

This contest was followed up by another chocker of a run-chase between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday. Chasing 150, SRH were pretty much in the hunt with 96 for 1 in 13.1 overs before they collapsed to eventually lose by six runs. Left-arm spinner Shahbaz Ahmed was the star for RCB with 3 for 7 from 2 overs.

SRH needed 35 in 24 with Jonny Bairstow and Manish Pandey in the middle at one stage, when all hell broke loose after the Time Out. Off the first ball after the time out, Bairstow fell to Shahbaz looking to attack him. In the next ball, Pandey fell looking to attack him. Off the last ball, Abdul Samad was out in a similar fashion. SRH eventually lost the match by a mere 6 runs.

Finding eerily similarities between the two IPL matches, cricket fans expressed their shock and amusement through memes.

#SRHvRCBPlayers who played for both teams in yesterday's and today's match pic.twitter.com/cXpDwVYscH— Prasad Remje (@munna_30_) April 14, 2021

Yesterday's match and Today's match pic.twitter.com/Ac1Pu2eRzX— Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) April 14, 2021

Today's match is a replay of yesterday's match I guess 😩 #SRHvRCB #KKRvMI— Sanmitha (@Sanmitha007) April 14, 2021

#SRHvRCB The fear of yesterday match's last few overs , shown in today SRH batting .😶@cricbuzz— Gangesh Gunjan (@Ofi_Gangesh) April 14, 2021

Back to IPL action, Rajasthan Royals led by Sanju Samson will take on Rishabh Pant’s Delhi Capitals on Thursday at the Wankhede stadium.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here