SRH Made a Mockery of RCB in IPL and Everyone Had the Same 'Playoffs' Joke

SRH defeated RCB by defending a target of 142 in IPL 2021. (Tweeted by @sagarcasm)

SRH's impressive win over RCB on Wednesday where the former managed to defend a target of 142 brought plenty of praise and memes on Twitter.

With only two wins to their name this season, Sunrisers Hyderabad had nothing to lose when they locked horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore on Wednesday. Yet, the done and dusted team played like champs and defended a target of 142, thereby killing RCB’s chances of sitting in the top-two spot. Virat Kohli’s team needed 13 runs off the final over bowled by Bhuvneshwar Kumar and despite a six by AB de Villiers, RCB fell agonisingly short of 4 runs, giving SRH their third victory in the IPL 2021.

SRH’s win was a surprise welcome to the cricket fans who had tuned in to the IPL encounter took the opportunity to document the outcome with memes.

“Having lost a couple of early wickets, rebuilding was key. Maxi’s run-out was the game-changing moment. With AB you are never out of the game, but it is about making sure that the guy who’s in flow should be on strike. Not as effective when chasing that down. Shahbaz played a crucial knock at that stage, it is a game of small margins, I think Sunrisers held their nerve and bowled their last few deliveries pretty well to not allow us to get away,” Virat Kohli said after the loss.

Wednesday’s win marked SRH’s third victory in the season so far, taking their points tally to 6 in 13 matches.

first published:October 07, 2021, 09:45 IST