SRH Made a Mockery of RCB in IPL and Everyone Had the Same 'Playoffs' Joke

With only two wins to their name this season, Sunrisers Hyderabad had nothing to lose when they locked horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore on Wednesday. Yet, the done and dusted team played like champs and defended a target of 142, thereby killing RCB’s chances of sitting in the top-two spot. Virat Kohli’s team needed 13 runs off the final over bowled by Bhuvneshwar Kumar and despite a six by AB de Villiers, RCB fell agonisingly short of 4 runs, giving SRH their third victory in the IPL 2021.

SRH’s win was a surprise welcome to the cricket fans who had tuned in to the IPL encounter took the opportunity to document the outcome with memes.

SRH winning a match after going out of the playoffs race pic.twitter.com/Vep92KisQz— Sagar (@sagarcasm) October 6, 2021

SRH after beating RCB pic.twitter.com/EH9sZsDKyw— Rajabets India🇮🇳👑 (@smileandraja) October 6, 2021

Thankyou SRH brothers , always liked you guys. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/AnHfZLtpvc— ` (@FourOverthrows) October 6, 2021

An IPL szn without SRH trashing RCB is incomplete— . (@Marshall_140) October 6, 2021

SRH defeating RCB today and realizing they are already out of the playoffs. #RCBvsSRH pic.twitter.com/ZSot5TmmB7— Angshuman (@BadkismatBloke) October 6, 2021

SRH winning after getting out of the tournament #RCBvsSRH pic.twitter.com/Nrs5scwU7L— yk_is_typing._._._ (@YSoMysterious) October 6, 2021

#RCBvsSRHAfter SRH won the match.CSK fans right now:- pic.twitter.com/hQl88Kx7ms— Kamlesh Kumar 'KK'🇮🇳 (@Kamlesh___Kumar) October 7, 2021

SRH won by 4 runs #RCBvsSRH CSK and DC - pic.twitter.com/fY3Haazo5T — Tejas Dange (@irony_boi10) October 6, 2021

SRH stoping RCB to get the second position in points table #RCBvsSRH pic.twitter.com/6TX9ErfWEm— Tejas Dange (@irony_boi10) October 6, 2021

“Having lost a couple of early wickets, rebuilding was key. Maxi’s run-out was the game-changing moment. With AB you are never out of the game, but it is about making sure that the guy who’s in flow should be on strike. Not as effective when chasing that down. Shahbaz played a crucial knock at that stage, it is a game of small margins, I think Sunrisers held their nerve and bowled their last few deliveries pretty well to not allow us to get away,” Virat Kohli said after the loss.

Wednesday’s win marked SRH’s third victory in the season so far, taking their points tally to 6 in 13 matches.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.