Sri Lanka Got 0 Votes in This Fan Poll Predicting Asia Cup Champions. Guess Who's Laughing Now?

Who will be crowned as the Asia Cup 2022 champions? A fan poll with a simple question was conducted ahead of the Super 4 stage. Defending champions India were the favourites for lifting the cup. Afghanistan secured the second spot. Pakistan got a few votes too. Sri Lanka, however, failed to garner any interest or attention. Their percentage on the fan prediction? Zero.

A week later, Sri Lanka showed extreme determination and passion for the game when they stepped out at the Dubai International Stadium to face Pakistan in Asia Cup 2022 grand finale.

Sri Lanka after having lost the toss, had a shaky start as the team was tattering at 58/5 while batting first. Bhanuka Rajapaksa (71*) decided to take matters into his own hands and gave his team a fighting chance. A stiff target of 171 was put up on the board. Pakistan, in their response, struggled to get going and fell short by 23 runs. Sri Lanka were crowned champions as they delivered with the bat and the ball and gave it their everything when it came to the fielding department.

Also Read: Indians Rejoice With Memes as Pakistan Bow Down to Exceptional Sri Lanka in Asia Cup Final

After Sri Lanka’s roaring victory, a fan poll on broadcaster Star Sports conducted ahead of Super 4 stage surfaced on social media when a Twitter user by the handle @mufaddal_vohra reminded everyone how Dasun Shanaka’s men weren’t even in the race for finals, at least according to the fans.

Sri Lanka were voted 0% of winning the Asia Cup on 3rd September – a week later they're the champions. pic.twitter.com/P4Wr1D8prl — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 11, 2022

Sri Lankan greats heaped praises on the team for proving everyone otherwise.

Also Read: Pakistan’s Shadab Khan, Asif Ali Colliding and Dropping Catch in Asia Cup Final is Now a Meme

“Good toss to lose boys !! Showed character and passion to play for the country and so proud of each and every one… enjoy the victory as entire country will.. brilliant team effort,” veteran Mahela Jayawardhane tweeted.

Good toss to lose boys !! Showed character and passion to play for the country and so proud of each and every one… enjoy the victory as entire country will.. brilliant team effort #AsiaCup2022 👊 — Mahela Jayawardena (@MahelaJay) September 11, 2022

Similar emotions were expressed by former greats Lasith Malinga and Sanath Jayasurya.

Absolutely thrilled to see this young team winning the Asia Cup 2022🏆😍

We’ve been waiting for this for 8 years since 2014 and it is safe to say that we’re finally back❤️

Great to see the fighting spirit of our team.

Proud of you boys🙌#AsiaCup2022 — Lasith Malinga (@malinga_ninety9) September 11, 2022

Congratulations for a fantastic win and most importantly bring back the Sri Lankan brand of cricket that we were renowned for. You brought the cup back home as planned! Enjoy this moment. Next target the World Cup ! — Sanath Jayasuriya (@Sanath07) September 11, 2022

Sunday’s heroics in Dubai helped Sri Lanka clinch their sixth Asia Cup title. This was their first title since 2014.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here