Sri Lankan Artist Creates Doll Inspired by Miss Universe Runner-up from India

Adline Castelino from India secured fourth place at the Miss Universe 2020 competition in Florida on May 16. Adline became the third runner up after competing with 74 talented women from around the world. Days after the 22-year-old bagged the position, an artist from Sri Lanka has now created a doll replicating Castelino from the beauty pageant show.

The doll is trapped in a pink saree, which was worn by Adline after drawing inspiration from the national flower of India, the Lotus, which symbolizes knowledge and spirituality.

The doll was shared by a certain Instagram account called ‘nigydolls’, which wrote “Doll inspired by Miss Universe 2020 3rd runner up @adline_castelinofficial 🇮🇳 Congratulations! Love from Sri Lanka. I hope she will notice it. Tag her in comments. The costume embodies the true essence of a Woman. The saree is a traditional attire binds the whole country together. The beautiful colour inspired by the National flower of India."

The post was also re-shared by Adline Castelino on her Instagram story. The page thanked the Miss Universe runner-up for endorsing the art.

Adline donned a handwoven pink silk saree by designer Shravan Kummar, featuring peacock-feather motifs in golden zari, paired with a matching embellished blouse and veil. She accessorised the attire with heavy jewellery from Curio Cottage.

Sharing more details about the ‘National Costume’ the official Instagram page of Shravan Kummar wrote," My National Costume embodies the true essence of a woman. The Saree is a traditional attire binds the whole country together. Yardage of priceless legacy, The Saree is known to have eighty different styles of draping. It does not judge of class or caste, worn by most Indian women even today. The border and pallav of the saree is encrusted with the embroidery depicting the three hundred-year-old Pichwai art form adding grace. The beautiful color of the saree is inspired by The National flower of India, the Lotus which symbolizses knowledge and spirituality. I want to thank multiple Indian weavers and artisans who have worked on my National Costume over 5 months during this pandemic."

Former beauty queens of India, like Celina Jaitly, Lara Dutta and Rochelle Rao Sequeira reminisced their pageant days while congratulating Adline for becoming third runner-up. Adline, who traces her roots to Udupi in Karnataka, won the Miss Diva 2020 title, making her India’s representative at the Miss Universe pageant. Andrea Meza of Mexico won the Miss Universe title this year.

