Sri Lankan Bowler's 'Brainfade' Moment to Get Steve Smith Run Out is Picture Perfect
Sri Lankan bowler Lakshan Sandakan's failed attempt at getting Australia's Steve Smith run out in second T20 match became a talking point on social media.
Screenshot from video uploaded by cricket.com.au / @cricketcomau | Twitter.
It was another day of complete dominance shown by the hosts Australia as they crushed visiting Sri Lankan side by nine wickets to win their second Twenty20 in Brisbane on Wednesday, thus taking an unassailable lead in the 3-match series.
Chasing a score of 118, captain Aaron Finch departed for a golden duck when David Warner and Steve Smith decided to go about their business. The Aussie pair together stitched a spectacular partnership of 117, as Warner remained unbeaten on 60 and Smith was not out at 53.
There was, however, a brief moment towards the end of the match that could have broken the Warner-Smith stand.
In the 13th over bowled by Lakshan Sandakan, Warner hit one of his deliveries straight back at the non-striker's end, crashing onto the stumps. Only 6 runs away from clinching the series, Smith took off for a run only to be sent back by Warner.
Lakshan, quick on his feet, grabbed the ball in his right hand and uprooted the stumps from the ground with his left. All this when Smith was well short of his crease as shown in the replays.
But Lakshan had a brain-fade moment.
While uprooting the stumps, he "forgot" to bring the ball in contact with the woodwork, thus giving Smith a lifeline.
Sandakan had a golden opportunity to run out Smith! #AUSvSL pic.twitter.com/E7AsOwEjSJ— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) October 30, 2019
The unusual incident did manage to garner a few laughs on and off the field. It wasn't gully cricket, reminded fans on Twitter.
Rip bowler.. playing street cricket..— Naveenkumar (@naveenabv) October 30, 2019
If an international cricket doesnot know this rule, then he should not be playing this game.— asmai (@Ruausie) October 30, 2019
October 30, 2019
Why @Twitter why, why cant we have the haha react here.— Brajesh Sharma (@brjshshrma) October 30, 2019
Funnily enough, this isn't the first time incident of this sort has taken place on the cricket field.
Kate Cross from the England Women team became a talking point on social media earlier this year in June when her botched up attempt at getting a West Indian batswoman run out during second T20 match caught everyone's attention.
The most expensive bowler in the match, Cross, who had conceded 30 runs in 3 overs, returned a throw from the cover fielder to the wicketkeeper end instead of dislodging the bails at the non-striker's end, where she stood.
The cricketer was subjected to online mockery, who clarified in a tweet later as to why she did what she did.
Good to see I didn’t panic on live TV because there was a bail on the floor at my end ♀️♀️ #ImHuman https://t.co/i6l7BjsSoW— Kate Cross (@katecross16) June 22, 2019
The incident, then, too didn't have an impact on the game as England Women team crushed Windies by 42 runs.
