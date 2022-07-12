Sri Lankan Protester Rolls a Joint at President's House After 'Overthrowing Govt'

As Sri Lanka witnessed unprecedented upheaval after an acute economic crisis, embattled President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the presidential palace in Colombo under naval protection on Saturday, shortly before tens of thousands of protesters stormed the compound. Protesters inside the President’s residence could be seen engaging in a variety of activities, from swimming in the pool, talking over the landline, messaging Rajapaksa asking when the “tea making aunties” were coming to watering the flower pots in the garden. Now, yet another activity has come to light: a Redditor claimed they were smoking a joint at the President’s residence.

“Rolled up a J at Presidential House in Sri Lanka. Context : We are overthrowing the current government,” the Reddit user captioned a photo of a joint with the Presidential palace looming in the background.

“Good luck from an Irishman. Freedom is never free it always comes with a fight. Stay safe,” commented one user. “Context: everyone else is overthrowing the government. Ops smoking weed and posting online,” said another. Another commented wrote back: “Hey man, even revolutionaries need a j break.” The original poster also clarified, “well literally after overthrowing the government.”

Twitter seemed to agree: this is taking “I know a spot” to a whole new height.

Bro really said "yeah I know a spot" https://t.co/c1UMQEGSC7 — Astro Singh (@jarpreetsingh) July 11, 2022

Lord, I've seen what you've done for others… https://t.co/MvxJMgxiPm — Funches is in PHX July 28th-30th (@RonFunches) July 11, 2022

This one of the top 10 captions of all time 💯🔥 https://t.co/hOvA3u67VR — Ishan (@anotherIshan_) July 10, 2022

Earlier, in an ironic display, protesters gathered at Rajapaksa’s office were seen singing the President’s campaign song “The war hero that works” while playing the piano. At at the Prime Minister’s residence, protesters also found time to cook some food.

Rajapaksa was stuck in his own country Tuesday in a humiliating standoff with airport immigration staff blocking his exit to safety abroad, official sources said Tuesday. Gotabaya Rajapaksa has promised to resign on Wednesday and clear the way for a “peaceful transition of power” following widespread protests against him over the country’s unprecedented economic crisis.

