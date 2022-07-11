Sri Lankan Protesters Cook Food at PM's Residence as Island Country Goes Up in Flames

Bizarre events have unfolded in Sri Lanka as hundreds of thousands of people gathered in the capital Colombo to demand the government take responsibility for mismanaging the financial crisis, and for crippling food and fuel shortages. Several protesters have been camping at the residence of Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and they have vowed to remain there till both the President and the Prime Minister resign.

A recent video which was posted by ANI shows protesters cooking food and playing cards and carrom inside the residence. “Protestors start preparing & cooking food inside the premises of the residence of the Sri Lankan PM, in Colombo, as they continue to remain there amid ongoing protests against the country’s financial turmoil,” read the caption of the video. Have a look for yourself:

#WATCH | Sri Lanka: Protestors start preparing & cooking food inside the premises of the residence of the Sri Lankan PM, in Colombo, as they continue to remain there amid ongoing protests against the country's financial turmoil#SriLankaEconomicCrisis pic.twitter.com/6kHuo2bgcY — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2022

While speaking to ANI, a protester said, “We the protesters have started cooking, we are inside the PM’s house. We have struggled for the resignation of PM Wickremesinghe & President Rajapaksa. We will only leave the premises when they will resign, says a protester inside Sri Lankan PM’s house.” Another video saw protesters using the gym equipment inside the PM’s house. In many other videos, agitators were also seen watching TV.

There was also a video that showed protesters wrestling on the PM’s bed with an added commentary of WWE playing in the backdrop. In the video, the intruders can be seen imitating wrestling moves while others surrounding the “arena” have a laugh about it.

Meanwhile, the President’s whereabouts are still not known. His only communication outside since the protesters stormed into the city has been with the Parliament Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena, who announced late Saturday night that the President would resign on Wednesday.

President Rajapaksa informed the Speaker about this decision to quit after Abeywardena wrote to him seeking his resignation following the all-party meeting of leaders held Saturday evening. Prime Minister Wickremesinghe has also offered to resign. In May, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s elder brother and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa had to quit in the face of massive anti-government protests.

