Sri Lankan Protesters Sing President's 'War Hero' Campaign Song at Rajapaksa's Office

Sri Lanka has been witnessing unprecedented scenes as a crippling economic crisis has caused thousands of protesters to seek the ouster of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe. There is high drama at both of their residences as protesters have vowed not to leave till they quit office. Rajapaksa will quit on July 13, while Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe also said he would step down to allow an all-party interim government to take over, according to the Speaker of parliament. In an ironic display, protesters gathered at Rajapaksa’s office have been singing the President’s campaign song “The war hero that works” while playing the piano.

Clips shared by a journalist show protesters engaging in a variety of pursuits, from watering flower pots at the President’s residence, talking to their girlfriend over a landline phone, diving into his swimming pool, to playing a “#GoHomeRanil carrom tournament” among other activities. Someone also messaged Rajapaksa from his official residence, asking when the “tea-making aunties” were coming. Here are all the videos shared by the journalist:

Young protestors act out a wrestling match on a bed at the PM’s official residence. Much needed humour after a long day filled with tear gas and police brutality.#SriLankaProtests

Meanwhile, at the Prime Minister’s residence, protesters also found time to cook some food. While speaking to ANI, a protester said, “We the protesters have started cooking, we are inside the PM’s house. We have struggled for the resignation of PM Wickremesinghe & President Rajapaksa. We will only leave the premises when they will resign, says a protester inside Sri Lankan PM’s house.” Another video saw protesters using the gym equipment inside the PM’s house. In many other videos, agitators were also seen watching TV. There was also a video that showed protesters wrestling on the PM’s bed with an added commentary of WWE playing in the backdrop.

