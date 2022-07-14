Sri Lankan Protesters Turn Presidential Secretariat Room into 'Library of Revolution'

Sri Lanka has been witnessing unprecedented unrest, with protesters having occupied the residences of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who is set to tender his resignation, and acting President and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe. Protesters could be seen engaging in a variety of activities inside the official residences, from gardening to playing carrom. In one such instance, they turned a room of the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo into a public library. Ashan Vimukthi, one of the first volunteers at the library, told Arab News that the objective of doing this is to free the minds of the people which have been hijacked by “mainstream media and politicians”.

A signboard reading “Books are the greatest weapon in the People’s Revolution” hangs at the entrance to the library, reports Wion. The makeshift library already has a stock of over 30,000 books received in donations.

The sign board in front of the Presidential Secretariat now reads: "This is now a library. There are only books." Photo credit: Roar Media/Akila Jayawardana#SriLankaProtests #lka pic.twitter.com/UPnrAwaX9o — Roar LK (@Roarlk) July 12, 2022

The Presidential Secretariat right now.

The President has fled. People have taken over.

Turned the first room into a public library.#SriLankaProtests #SriLankaCrisis @dwnews pic.twitter.com/Ap9R8tbILG — Manira Ranjana Chaudhary (@ManiraChaudhary) July 13, 2022

As the people of Sri Lanka are turning the hornet's nest – the Presidential Palace – into a public library, we are reminded that democracy (rule by the people) is more than an idea. It is a reality that can materialise as long as it is not delegated to professional politicians. — Yanis Varoufakis (@yanisvaroufakis) July 12, 2022

#SriLanka: "This is not the property of Gota. Don't damage," says poster at library set up by protesters, at the Presidential Secretariat, Colombo pic.twitter.com/zXcngqoxss — Puja Das Putu (@PujaDasPutu1) July 13, 2022

At the time of writing this article, Sri Lanka media is reporting that a private jet has landed in Maldives and Gotabaya Rajapaksa all set to depart Maldives in a short while for Singapore. Wickremesinghe on Wednesday asked Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena to nominate a Prime Minister who is acceptable to both the government and the Opposition.

