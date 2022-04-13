Sri Lankan Refugee in Tamil Nadu Plants 30,000 Saplings as He Waits for Freedom

Mahendran, 48, hailing from Jaffna peninsula in Sri Lanka, came to Tamil Nadu as a refugee along with his mother and father in 1990, during the height of the genocide in Sri Lanka. So far, he has lived in various refugee camps in Vellore, Chennai and Gummidipoondi. As the breadwinner for his family, Mahendran has been selling clothes for a living for years. In 2014, Mahendran was charged in attempting to escape Australia from Kanyakumari and he was imprisoned in the Nagercoil Branch Jail. However, that was not all. Another case was registered against the 48-year-old, alleging that he tried to escape to New Zealand from Ramanathapuram district within 15 days of his imprisonment.

Mahendran is currently being held in a special refugee camp at the Trichy Central Jail. After a legal battle that spanned 8 years, he was acquitted in both cases.

Mahendran has had a keen interest in gardening since a very young age. Even though the turns of fate led to his imprisonment, he has remained passionate about growing saplings, taken with the process of of a soil-covered seed. So far, he has planted 30,000 saplings and collected 6 lakh pungan seeds, all out of his sole intitiative.

The materials have been provided free of cost by Trichy District Collector Sivarasu and volunteer organizations such as ‘Thanneer’.

“My goal is to plant two crore saplings in my lifetime, worldwide. In what way is it fair to keep me in prison even after I was acquitted of my charges? Thus, in order for my ‘green work’ to continue, the Central and the State governments should release me on grounds of compassion," Mahendran said.

